Jake Meeske has seemingly spent a lifetime shooting free throws in practice.
Wednesday, that work paid off.
The St. Ambrose junior hit the first of two shots from the line with 2.4 seconds remaining to help the Fighting Bees finish off previously unbeaten Mount Mercy 75-74 at Lee Lohman Arena.
Meeske was told during a timeout to intentionally miss the second attempt, but the Mustangs were unable to work through defensive traffic in time to get a shot off before the game ended.
"You want to be up there with the game on the line, making a difference," Meeske said. "That was a good Mount Mercy team, and to come back and get the win against them, a good team win, that’s big for us."
St. Ambrose moved to 3-1 win the win in its home opener, slowing down a Mount Mercy team that had averaged 106 points while winning its first two games of the young season.
"Once we started getting back in transition and getting stops in the second half, it really gave us a chance," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "In the first half, they were getting down there quick and getting the shots they wanted off. We made them work a little more after halftime."
The Mustangs still managed to launch 52 of their 70 shots from 3-point range, hitting 17.
That let Mount Mercy maintain a 52-44 lead when Antwain Strong converted on a free throw attempt to complete a three-point play with 12 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game.
"Once we stopped giving them easy baskets, we gave ourselves a chance," Meeske said.
The Bees used defense to claw their way back into the game, eventually pulling ahead at 66-65 on a John Kerr basket with 3:25 remaining.
Kerr scored seven of his 13 points on three straight possessions for St. Ambrose.
He gave the Bees a 69-65 lead when he buried a three from the top of key with 2:47 to go, a shot that former North Scott standout Bailey Basala answered to pull the Mustangs back within 69-68.
Warren Allen, who led all scorers with 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bees, drove the ball to the bucket for a pair of scores which gave St. Ambrose a 73-68 lead.
"We did a good job of coming together as a team, working together to get ourselves back into the game," Allen said. "Everybody stepped up and had a hand in this, and that’s what it took a good team effort."
A free throw with :21 remaining by Meeske, who finished with 16 points, kept the Bees in front 74-71 until Mycha Brawner-Henley tied the game with a 3 with :08 to play.
Meeske was fouled by Dennis McKinney a little over five seconds later, giving him a chance to secure the win.
"We’ve got some young guys on this team, and to be in a game like this and play with the kind of energy it took to win, that’s big," Meeske said.
Basala finished with 14 points for Mount Mercy while former Davenport West standout Mike Evans contributed six points for the Mustangs, hitting a pair of 3s during the final five minutes of the first half to fuel a 16-5 run that left St. Ambrose in a 34-31 halftime hole.