BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — With an all-American playing like one, Olivet Nazarene’s high-octane offense was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night against the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.
Jess Learned buried six of the seven shots she attempted in the first two quarters, collecting 20 of her game-high 27 points in the first half of a 104-76 victory over the Fighting Bees in the quarterfinals of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tourney.
“They came into this like we did, fighting for our postseason lives, and Jess Learned really played that way,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “She showed why she is an all-American in the first half.’’
That didn’t help the Bees, who already were dealing with a Tigers offense that averages 105.6 points per game on its home floor.
“In their gym, they’re extremely comfortable shooting the ball,’’ Van Hauen said. “We came into the game saying that nine was our magic number. They ended up with 12 3-pointers (in 24 attempts), but it was kind of a struggle from the start for us.’’
Olivet Nazarene grabbed a 26-11 lead after one quarter as St. Ambrose endured a 28-percent start from the field and set an ominous tone by turning the ball over twice against the Tigers’ pressure before scoring.
The Fighting Bees coughed up the basketball a season-high 30 times and Olivet Nazarene turned those turnovers into a 45-7 advantage in points off of turnovers.
“They’re a good pressure team, but it’s been awhile since we turned it over 30 times against them,’’ Van Hauen said. “That, along with getting off to a slow start shooting the ball, it wasn’t our best game against an opponent that we knew we had to play well against.’’
Learned wasn’t the only Olivet Nazarene player to give St. Ambrose trouble. Kaitlyn Clark finished with 23 points, well above the 12 points per game she averages and Olivia Schmidt, a former North Scott prep, scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Learned and Clark combined to hit 18-of-26 shots, including all five they attempted from 3-point range. Learned also led the Tigers (19-11) with eight rebounds and five steals.
After its slow start from the field, St. Ambrose (20-10) shot 54.5 percent in the second half as it attempted to overcome a 61-32 halftime deficit.
Candace Finnin and Madi Epperson led the Bees with 16 points apiece while Mercedes Jackson finished with 14 and Hailey Cook contributed 12.
Senior Hannah Ford drew praise from Van Hauen, finishing with seven points, four assists and three rebounds.
“She played the best basketball she has played in a St. Ambrose uniform. I couldn’t get her off the floor,’’ Van Hauen said. “All of our seniors, they’ve helped get our program back to where it needs to be.’’