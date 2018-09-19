ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson entered the offseason well aware the pieces of the puzzle were going to be much different when it came to assembling his 2018-19 men's basketball team.
Last week, his options expanded.
As returning Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team selection Tywhon Pickford recovers from an injury setback, Pepperdine transfer Trae Berhow is poised to make an immediate impact. UNI found out last week that Berhow received a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to compete this upcoming season.
The Watertown, Minnesota, native transferred from Pepperdine after averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds his freshman season. A culmination of multiple events led to Berhow making the decision to move back to the Midwest and attend UNI when he committed to join the Panthers last April.
Pepperdine coach Marty Wilson was fired towards the end of Berhow's first season. Trae and his mom, Nicole Berhow, who moved out to California with him, were also looking to return closer to home with Nicole's father battling health issues.
"Ben Messerli, our head compliance guy did a great job," Jacobson said, addressing the hardship waiver. "He put together all the information from Trae and his family. Pepperdine was really good in terms of getting the information to our compliance people on time so they could put all of it together and get it into the NCAA.
"They (the NCAA) came back with two questions initially. Trae and family answered those questions, and they came back with two more about two weeks after that. They called and had a conversation with them to wrap it up. ... We just found out last week."
Berhow, a versatile 6-foot-5 guard, will be able to fill a similar role that Pickford has occupied. Pickford has been out since the end of May with a dislocated ankle. Two weeks ago, a stress fracture showed up in his foot that will cost him another six weeks of court time.
"With Tywhon being out right now, he's the perfect player to come in," UNI junior Isaiah Brown said of Berhow. "They're both active on boards, they can both shoot it."
Jacobson pointed out that Berhow is talented shooter and defender, big enough to play anywhere from an undersized power forward down to off-guard within a potential four-guard lineup. His outgoing personality also brings a lot to the team.
"Trae Burhow has got a big personality, and him being eligible is going to help us that way," Jacobson said. "I've been very impressed with these guys. We've got a competitive group.
"We'll see once we get started how much we have to work on. ... I'm more interested in getting into practice a week from Friday because these guys have been great so far."