As Steve Prohm searches for one final player to complete the Iowa State basketball roster, the fifth-year Cyclones’ coach already has a plan for how to fit a lot of new pieces together.
“Our foreign trip this summer couldn’t come at a better time,’’ Prohm said Monday at the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s stop at the Isle Center ballroom in Bettendorf.
“We’re very fortunate that the trip we can take once every four years comes around this year. It’s going to give us all a chance to come together as a team and prepare us for the season.’’
The Cyclones are replacing four double-digit scorers from a 23-12 team that reached the NCAA tourney for the third time in four seasons since Prohm’s arrival from Murray State and in addition to regular summer work, ISU will benefit from added practices and a trip to Italy before the fall semester begins.
“We’re going to be a different looking team next season and the more time we can spend together on the court, the better,’’ Prohm said.
Prohm wants to add a well-rounded guard to the mix before completing a recruiting class for the 2019-20 season that would then number five players.
“We’re still looking for someone who can shoot it, handle it and distribute it, just a guard with a good all-around game who can step in and help,’’ Prohm said.
Carleton’s legacy: Long before Big 12 player of the year Bridget Carleton helped lead the Iowa State women’s basketball team to a 26-win season and a return to the NCAA tourney last season, coach Bill Fennelly shared words of advice with freshman Ashley Joens.
“I put Ashley in the locker right next to Bridget and told her to watch everything she does and then go do the same thing,’’ Fennelly said.
“There was so much for Ashley to learn by just being around Bridget, seeing how she worked and prepared, listening to what she had to say. We’ll be better in the future because of Bridget Carleton’s contribution.’’
A special athlete: ISU wrestling coach Kevin Dresser labeled incoming freshman Julien Broderson of Davenport Assumption “a special athlete.’’
He welcomes the ability and mindset that Broderson will bring to a Cyclones program which returns all but one of its nine NCAA qualifiers from the past season.
“Just watching him wrestle this past season and the way he competed, it says a lot about not only his abilities but the type of competitor he is,’’ said Dresser, who led ISU to a runner-up finish in the Big 12 last season. “One of the things I enjoy about coaching is seeing a young athlete make the most of his abilities and I see that in Julien.’’
Mayor can wait: Don’t expect any Iowa State men’s basketball games soon against Fred Hoiberg-coached Nebraska.
Asked by a young fan in the crowd if that was a possibility, director of athletics Jamie Pollard suggested that the only possibility might be in the NCAA tourney, quickly pointing out, “That’s one thing Nebraska hasn’t been to ever. They’ve got a little work to do before we might be seeing them on the court.’’
Welcomed return: The Big 12 women’s basketball tournament returns to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City next season and Fennelly welcomes the change of venue and its timing in conjunction with the Big 12 men’s tournament.
“I think that’s terrific for our fans,’’ Fennelly said. “Some of my best memories as a coach at Iowa State have come in games we’ve played in Kansas City, where the fans can go back and forth from tourney to another.’’
Closing the gap: Dresser encouraged fans to make a weekend of it in Ames when the Cyclone football team completes its home schedule on Nov. 23 with a game against Kansas and ISU hosts Iowa in wrestling the next day.
“We had a decent crowd at Hilton for our Iowa dual two years ago, about 9,000, but it seemed like about 8,000 of them were wearing black and gold,’’ Dresser said. “We need to turn that around a bit and I think we can. We’re closing the gap.’’