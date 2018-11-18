If you were to make a list of the top AAU basketball programs in the country, it’s a sure bet the locally-based Quad-City Elite program wouldn’t be on it.
But when coaches and players from around the Big Ten gathered for the conference’s preseason media day about a month ago, which AAU program do you suppose had the most alumni among the 36 players in attendance?
Yup, it was the Q-C Elite, which was represented by Iowa’s Nicholas Baer, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby.
“You have three players from the same program all at Big Ten media day. That’s pretty neat …’’ admitted Logan Wynn, the program director for Q-C Elite. “That’s pretty special and they’re all going to be huge, huge impact players for their teams this year. They all have different roles for their teams but they’re all going to impact their seasons.’’
The players themselves thought it was neat, too.
“Very cool,’’ Happ said.
“It’s been great to see the talent from the Quad-City area come into the Big Ten,’’ Baer added.
“None of my teammates know where the Quad-Cities are,’’ Roby said, “so it’s nice to see we have so many guys from the Quad-Cities here.’’
If there is a common thread among the three players, it’s a top-of-the line work ethic. None of them arrived at the college level as finished products. They all took a year or two to develop into the players they have become through grinding, relentless work in the weight room and the practice gym.
“They might not all be the most talented, the biggest, fastest, most athletic, but they’re all just going to keep working to get better,’’ Wynn said. “They help their teams by doing things the right way. That’s what we always preached when they played in our program. Just do things the right way, be unselfish and work hard.’’
The 6-foot-9 Roby, who is two years younger than the other two players and just beginning to emerge as a Big Ten star, remembers “playing up’’ against the older Q-C Elite teams when he was just getting started in the program. It was not uncommon for the 17U team to scrimmage or work out with the 16U and 15U teams.
Players such as Happ and Baer became role models for Roby. He said Happ, in particular, established a template for him to follow and the two still occasionally work out together in the off-season.
“Ethan, he’s somebody who when I was in high school was in college and playing pretty well,’’ said Roby, who played for Dixon High School but commuted an hour to be part of the Q-C Elite program. “That was something I wanted to do. Now he’s making All-American teams and stuff like that. He’s representing the program really well.’’
While Happ and Baer both redshirted as freshmen in college to give them some added time to develop, Roby played right away even though it was apparent he wasn’t quite ready. In another program more liberally stocked with talent, he also might have redshirted.
“When I came in my freshman year it was kind of culture shock for me because I’d never been around that type of basketball before,’’ Roby said. “So I always had it in the back of my head that I’m not ready to do this yet, I’m not ready to go out there and take the shots. But I feel I’m definitely there now.’’
Others feel that way, too.
“They did a really good job of bringing him along because he was inconsistent, but he was a pup,’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who recruited Roby. “It’s fun to watch guys like him kind of come into their own.’’
Happ and Baer will be finished at the college level after this season and it’s possible Roby could be, too. Wynn said he wouldn’t be shocked to see him file for early entry into the NBA draft this spring, just as Happ did last spring before deciding to return to Wisconsin.
But the flow of Q-C Elite players into the Big Ten will continue. Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton will be at Ohio State and Wynn said he has some younger players in his program who he feels have the potential to play in the Big Ten a few years from now.
“I think we do,’’ he said. “I’m not going to mention names because I don’t want to put that kind pressure on a kid or his family.’’