Jayin Trumbull has always forged his own path.
When it came time to choose a high school, he opted for a chance to help build a program over joining a more established program closer to his family home on the Northern Arapaho Tribe reservation in Wyoming.
Trumbull led his team at Wind River High School to two Class 2A state titles and four state tournament appearances and after becoming the state’s career rebounding leader last season as a senior, Trumbull will again forge his own path.
He will take his game next season to Black Hawk College in Moline where the 6-foot-4, 200-pound wing named by USA Today as one of the top five players in Wyoming will join the men’s basketball program.
“A lot of Native American kids here don’t go far away for college. I want to experience more and see where it all can lead,’’ said Trumbull, who plans to major in psychology in college. “It is a long way from home, but I believe it is the best thing for me.’’
A former Quad-City area educator and coach connected Trumbull with the Black Hawk program.
Jerry Bellmyer, a former boys basketball coach at Rockridge who spent three decades teaching and coaching in Moline schools, now teaches special education and works as an assistant coach at Rocky Mountain High School in Cowley, Wyoming.
His school is a conference rival of the Wind River program Trumbull competed for and as he watched Trumbull play, one thought came to mind.
“I’ve seen a lot of good players over the years watching Western Big Six basketball in the Quad-Cities and this kid is right there with some of the best of them. I’d say he’s the best small forward that I’ve seen. He just wasn’t getting the recruiting attention he deserved,’’ Bellmyer said.
“A lot of coaches in our area felt that way. A lot of it has to do with him playing at a 2A school in a small state, but he can play the game. He just needs to be somewhere where people will have a chance to see him play.’’
Bellmyer reached out to Black Hawk coach Darren Bizarri to see if he was willing to take a look at tape of Trumbull, one of 28 seniors in his high school class at Wind River where he averaged 21.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks on a 23-5 team.
Bizarri spoke with Trumbull’s coach, Justin Walker, watched tape and talked with Trumbull who at the time was considering offers from a Native American college in North Dakota as well as opportunities at NCAA Division II Adams State and NAIA Dickinson State.
“What I saw as I watched him play was a player who brought a lot of toughness to the court and a player who lined up and was effective at all five positions,’’ Bizarri said. “He is not only a great basketball player wherever he is on the court, he’s also going to be a tough match-up for a lot of people.’’
Despite a 6-4 frame, Trumbull was also competitive as a state qualifier in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter runs at the high school level.
“There aren’t a lot of 6-4 guys running the mile at state track meets,’’ Bizarri said. “He has a lot of athletic ability and that was pretty evident from his tape.’’
After gauging Trumbull’s interest, Bizarri spoke at length with Trumbull’s mother, Hattie, and with his coach.
“We discovered it was going to be a good fit and he was open to coming out here to play,’’ Bizarri said. “Our style is very similar to what Jayin played in high school. My style of coaching is what he is used to and the more we talked, the more it came together.’’
Trumbull signed with Black Hawk a little over a week following his first contact with Bizarri.
He’s spending the summer as he has in recent years competing in a few Native tournaments in the West with players he grew up around.
Before arriving in the Quad-Cities in August, he is also working on his game and in the weight room in anticipation of the competition he will see at the junior-college level in Illinois as part of a nine-player Black Hawk recruiting class which includes Annawan all-state selections Ben Buresh and Owen Landwehr.
“I’m looking forward to the competition I will see there and see how it will help my game,’’ said Trumbull, who has some limited regional AAU experience on his resume.
“I feel fortunate. A coach from a rival high school stepped up and made a connection. I am thankful someone was willing to do that. I am anxious to see where it all will lead.’’
At this point, Trumbull leaves the possibilities wide open.
“Right now, I want to get a good education and be part of a good basketball program,’’ Trumbull said. “What happens next is to be determined, but it starts at Black Hawk.’’