A slow start denied the St. Ambrose women's basketball team any hope of an upset in Saturday's regular-season finale at 15th-ranked St. Francis (Ill.).
The Fighting Bees shots just 30.8 percent in the first half, falling behind 40-21 by halftime and coming no closer than 19 points on two occasions in the second half of a 73-52 loss, which allowed the Saints to earn the top seed for next week's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tourney.
A 3-point basket by Kaitlin Aylward moved St. Francis ahead 21-10 with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining in the first quarter and St. Ambrose was unable to cut the lead to single digits the rest of the game despite shooting 52.4 percent in the second half.
Hailey Cook and Madi Epperson led the Fighting Bees with 16 and 13 points, respectively, while St. Francis (22-7, 17-3 CCAC) had three players finish in double figures with an effort led by 18 points from Aylward.
St. Ambrose (20-9, 13-7) will be the fifth seed for the CCAC tourney, opening postseason play Wednesday at fourth-seeded Olivet Nazarene. The teams split a pair of games during the regular season.