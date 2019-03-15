Illinois State's Tete Maggett dances to the fight song along with teammates Friday during quarterfinal-round action of the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Illinois State defeated Bradley 61-55 to advance to the semifinal round.
A second chance gave the Illinois State women’s basketball team the opportunity to take a step forward in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
The Redbirds advanced to the semifinals of the tourney for the first time since 2014 by rallying for a 61-55 victory over Bradley on Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.
"We don’t have anyone in our locker room who has ever played on Saturday in this tournament, and we’re proud to take that step," second-year Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said. "They bought in from the jump, believing in what we asked and in each other, and while this isn’t the ultimate goal, it’s progress."
The Redbirds will face top-seeded Drake in today’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal.
"It’s a new experience, but we have nothing to lose," Gillespie said. "It’s March. Let’s have some fun."
Rebounding and the ability to work their way to the free-throw line ultimately allowed the Redbirds to avenge a pair of regular-season losses to the Braves.
Illinois State grabbed 10 of their 11 offensive rebounds in the second half, leading to 13 second-chance points, which allowed the Redbirds to overcome a 29-23 halftime deficit.
Attacking the rim also paid dividends, leading to an 18-9 advantage at the line for Illinois State, which had been out-scored at the stripe by an average of 24-9 in the teams’ two regular-season games.
"We were more aggressive from the jump against them this time," said Katrina Beck, who joined Simone Goods in leading the Redbirds with 15 points apiece.
That approach started on the boards.
"The offensive rebounds, they gave us second chances and sometimes, it helped us get to the free throw line," Beck said. "Both of those things gave us momentum."
Fourth-seeded Illinois State seized that momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Bradley 20-12 and pulling ahead to stay at 43-41 when Goods hit a pair of free throws with :31 left.
A layup by Viria Livingston followed by jumpers by Beck and Goods gave the Redbirds (19-11) a 49-41 advantage less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, and the Braves couldn’t catch up.
"Illinois State did a good job of using its physicality, and we struggled shooting and scoring the ball," Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said. "That’s a team we need to score in the 70s against. We couldn’t get it done."
Lasha Petree led the Braves (20-10) with 19 points against a defensive effort geared to slow Gabi Haack. The Redbirds held her to eight points, more than seven below her average, and Gillespie labeled that as critical.
"We changed a couple of things defensively, did some things off ball we hadn’t done all year, and it made a difference," Gillespie said. "It gave us a chance to turn things around against them."