Final exams ended Friday on the St. Ambrose campus.
The tests continued Saturday for the Fighting Bees men’s basketball team, which watched St. Francis (Ill.) pull away in the second half to an 88-77 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win at Lee Lohman Arena.
The loss was the fourth straight for St. Ambrose, which fell to .500 in conference play with its third straight CCAC setback heading into its final pre-holiday game Wednesday against 22nd-ranked Calumet St. Joseph.
"The last couple of games, when we’ve faced adversity we haven’t responded the way we need to, and that’s something we need to get worked out," St. Ambrose sophomore John Kerr said. "We’re going through a rough stretch. We need to learn from it."
In the first half, 10 St. Ambrose turnovers helped St. Francis overcome an early 8-0 deficit and build a 35-32 halftime advantage.
Playing without injured guard Ben Schols, the Bees took better care of the ball in the second half but soured from the field after shooting 50 percent in the opening 20 minutes.
St. Ambrose only committed four turnovers in the second half, but struggled repeatedly to finish on drives to the rim, hitting just 14-of-36 from the field after halftime.
"We missed a lot of basic college layups, shots that we just didn’t finish that you need to finish if you want to win a game," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said.
St. Ambrose did overcome a seven-point deficit early in the second half, opening a 49-46 lead on a 3 by Jake Meeske with 13 minutes, 48 seconds remaining.
But, a string of 3-point baskets by Reilly Goulet, Mitch Kwasigroch and Jarret Gmazel fueled a 15-5 run by the Saints, and by the time Garrett Jackson scored on a layup with 7:27 left, St. Ambrose found itself in a 70-61 hole.
"They stepped it up defensively, they knocked down some shots and we didn’t respond the way we needed to," Shovlain said. "We've been in every game we've lost during this four-game stretch, had our chances to win, but when you're challenged in a game, it's about how you respond."
Scoring just three field goals over the final 8:27 — a basket by Kerr with 2:29 left and a pair of putbacks by Warren Allen — the Fighting Bees (7-5, 3-3 CCAC) came no closer than six points the rest of the game.
St. Francis (10-3, 4-1) ensured that, finishing off a 24-of-29 game at the line by hitting 9-of-12 attempts over the final 1:47.
"They’re an exceptional shooting team from the line and they knocked them down while we didn’t take full advantage of our opportunities there," Shovlain said, referencing his team’s 16-of-24 game from the stripe.
Allen and Meeske led a group of five St. Ambrose players in double figures with 22 and 20 points, respectively, while Pietro Badalassi topped five Saints in double digits with a 17-point performance.