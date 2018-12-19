North Scott grad Karli Rucker scored 23 points to lead Northern Iowa to a win over Division II Minnesota State 73-56 Wednesday.
Minnesota State used an 11-2 third-quarter run to keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter. Then the Panthers came alive, outscoring Minnesota State 24-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Ellie Howard and Mikaela Morgan joined Rucker in double figures with 10 points apiece. Rucker added a game-high six assists and tied for the team high with five rebounds.
Iowa State 94, Prairie View A&M 46: The Cyclones held Prairie View A&M to 10 points in the first half en route to a blowout win Wednesday.
Eleven Cyclones scored, led by Ashley Joens' 22.
Kristin Scott scored 16 and Ines Nezerwa 11 off the bench for Iowa State (9-2).
Iowa State outrebounded A&M 52-25, led by Nezerwa and Bridget Carleton with eight apiece.
Men's basketball
Grand Canyon 73, Northern Iowa 62: Northern Iowa's basketball team broke out of its near month-long shooting slump but showed it still has a ways to go with just two games remaining before the start of Missouri Valley Conference play.
Grand Canyon took advantage of offensive rebounding and turnovers over the final six minutes to secure a 73-62 road win Tuesday night inside the McLeod Center.
AJ Green led UNI with 27 points, knocking down 5 of 8 3-pointers for a team that finished 11 of 21 from distance.
Grand Canyon's balanced nine-man rotation was led by Alessandro Lever's 17 points. Lever made 9 of 10 free throws for an Antelopes team that went 15 of 21 from the stripe and secured the win at the line down the stretch.
— Nick Petaros, Waterloo Courier