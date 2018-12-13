Karli Rucker saw playing time as a reserve in all 33 games the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team played last season, but she sees things differently now as a first-year starter.
The sophomore from North Scott leads the Panthers in scoring as they work toward Sunday’s 2 p.m. game at 16th-ranked Iowa, putting what she learned a year ago to work as UNI’s starting point guard.
"It was different last season, spending most of the game on the bench and just watching," Rucker said. "Coming out of high school, it was such a different role, but I see now how it’s helping me."
Rucker did average over 12 minutes per game last season, providing her an idea of the speed and physicality that are part of the game at the collegiate level.
"I got a taste of what it was like, and it gave me an understanding of where I was and where I needed to get to," Rucker said. "Like any college freshman, you find out pretty quickly that you have a lot to learn, and then you get busy trying to learn it and adjust to the game at this level."
When she wasn’t on the court last season, Rucker’s job was to study what was taking place.
Most often she sat next to assistant coach KK Armstrong, now in her third season on coach Tanya Warren’s staff and a former UNI player who ranks in the top 10 on the school’s career scoring, assists and steals lists.
"She would point out things as situations came up, maybe how we could have done this or how we could have done that differently," Rucker said.
"I learned so much just by watching what was going on and listening to what she was saying. It really prepared me for this year, gave me a better understanding of what it takes to compete at this level. I see the game differently now."
That prepared her as much as anything to become the Panthers’ starting point guard this season.
Rucker said she came into this year with a different mindset.
"I knew I had to step up more, be more of a vocal leader," Rucker said. "From the start of practices and going back to the offseason, I’ve tried to get that done."
Rucker is making a smooth transition to her starting role.
She has led UNI in scoring five times during its 5-3 start to the season, averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 32.1 minutes per game.
"I’m happy with the way my offensive game is coming along, although there is always room for a few more shots to fall," Rucker said. “I’m working to finish stronger, finish shots, and I’m working on shot fakes and working on how to deal with playing against bigger guards."
Along with working to reduce turnovers and bring greater flow to the UNI offense, Rucker finds those areas to be among the challenges that accompany being a first-year starting point guard.
"Knowing when and who to feed the ball to, how to help dictate the tempo that we need to play at, those are areas that I work on every day," Rucker said. "I feel like I was prepared as well as I could be for this season, but game experience is helping me, too. The more we play, the more comfortable I am with my role."
In addition to preparing for the Hawkeyes, Rucker is now working to help the Panthers adjust to the loss of Megan Maahs.
The junior center who led the Missouri Valley Conference in rebounding last season suffered a season-ending knee injury in UNI’s most recent game on Dec. 4 against North Dakota.
“It’s one of the biggest hurdles we’ve had so far. Megan is a big part of our team, and it’s going to take all of us to step up a bit and replace what she brought to the team. It can’t be one player,’’ Rucker said.
The two-week break between games is giving UNI some time to adjust.
"If there is one good thing about the timing it is that we’ve had some practice time to work through it," Rucker said. "We’re ready to get back out and compete."
Rucker looks forward to the Panthers’ first match-up of the season against an in-state opponent.
"It’s a big opportunity for us to play a Big Ten school, a tough, ranked opponent, and get a chance to play close to home," she said. "We’re looking forward to it. We know it will be a challenge, but these are the challenges that get us ready for the Valley."
With what she has learned so far in her collegiate career, Rucker sees that clearly now.
"These games all help get us to where we want to be," she said. "They all help us work toward our potential."