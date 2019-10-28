With the start of conference play eight days away, St. Ambrose men’s basketball coach Ray Shovlain expects to learn a lot about his team this week.
The Fighting Bees tip off the college basketball season for Quad-City teams Tuesday, playing the first in a series of three season-opening games that will test St. Ambrose against different styles of competition.
“I really like the way our schedule sets up before the conference opener,’’ Shovlain said.
In Tuesday's 7 p.m. opener against East-West University of Chicago, a game that will be played on a neutral court at South Holland, Illinois, the Fighting Bees will face an up-tempo challenge.
In games on Friday and Saturday at the Clarke Tipoff Classic, a power-based Grand View team and a Clarke team which blends both styles will provide different looks as St. Ambrose works toward its Nov. 6 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener at home against Trinity Christian.
“I feel like it’s three good games to open up with, competitive opponents that will give us different styles of play to go against,’’ Shovlain said. “It will be good to get those different looks and see how we handle them.’’
St. Ambrose returns five players who started at least 19 games a year ago as part of a 17-13 team, including scoring leaders John Kerr and Warren Allen.
Those veterans will anchor a rotation Shovlain believes could grow to include as many as 11 players.
“All of the guys who are back made good improvement over the offseason and as we work into the schedule, we have some freshmen who are going to contribute as well,’’ Shovlain said.
“I feel like we’re going to have a good mix as things develop. We have a lot of quality people on our team and when we’ve been at our best over the years, that’s where it has started.’’
Pleased with what he has seen from his 37th St. Ambrose team during the preseason, Shovlain said the Fighting Bees are at a point where they need to be tested by outside competition.
“We’ve practiced enough against each other,’’ he said. “It’s time to play somebody else and get a gauge on where we are at and what we need to work on. I think our guys are ready for that, to get it started.’’