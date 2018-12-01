After the way the previous game went, Ray Shovlain wanted a better start.
He got it. His 18th-ranked St. Ambrose men’s basketball team played an almost flawless first half Saturday.
The Fighting Bees were considerably less efficient offensively in the second half, but they got enough big plays from junior guard Jake Meeske and others in the final minutes to claim a 73-68 victory over Cardinal Stritch in a battle between Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contenders at Lee Lohman Arena.
In a victory over Governors State on Wednesday, the Bees trailed by as much as 20 points in the first half and still were down 17 with 10 minutes to go before rallying to win.
"The first half today we started off hot, which was the complete opposite of our last game," said Meeske, who led the Bees with 24 points. "I think it just shows our strength of character and the strength of our team that we were able to finish the game."
On Saturday, the Bees bolted to a 24-7 lead within the first 6½ minutes, prompting Cardinal Stritch to call two early timeouts. They ended up shooting 65.5 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes to finish the half with a 47-32 cushion.
But it was a different stat that caught Shovlain’s attention.
"I think we had only three turnovers in the first half," he said. "That’s the key. We shot the ball pretty well, but if you don’t have any turnovers they can’t respond. That’s what it all comes down to."
The Bees shot just 21.8 percent from the field in the second half, which allowed Cardinal Stritch and junior forward Nemanja Knezevic to slice into the lead considerably.
The Wolves closed to within 70-66 on a Knezevic 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining, but the Bees didn't let them get any closer. After running down the shot clock, Meeske fired in an 18-foot jumper with 25.2 seconds to go.
After Knezevic again trimmed the margin to four on two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, Meeske made one free throw. Keonte Jenkins missed a 3-point try for Stritch at the other end, and Meeske rebounded and was fouled again with 3.6 seconds showing on the clock. It didn’t matter that he missed both free throws.
"We got a little back on our heels but not enough, and we made the plays down the stretch and hit the free throws we needed to make," Shovlain said.
"I think it came down to how well we played defense — defense and rebounding. … Credit our guys. I thought they did a nice job."
Knezevic led Cardinal Stritch (7-3, 2-2 CCAC) with 25 points and 13 rebounds.
Meeske collected six rebounds and a team-leading five assists to go with his 24 points. John Kerr and Warren Allen each contributed 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bees (7-1, 3-0 CCAC).
"We’re feeling really confident going into every single game," Meeske said. "We’ve just got to continue this momentum starting Monday against Mount Mercy and then back into conference on Wednesday."
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.