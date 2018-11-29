UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. -- John Kerr scored the game's final eight points as the 18th-rated St. Ambrose men's basketball team rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit to top defending Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion Governors State 68-65 on Wednesday.
In all, Kerr tallied 23 points and 15 rebounds — both game highs — to propel the Fighting Bees to their second CCAC win in as many games this season.
Warren Allen added 15 points and Tom Kazanecki chipped in 14 off the bench, hitting all seven of the two-point field goals he attempted.
St. Ambrose, playing its first game in two weeks following an in-season trip to Ireland, trailed by 17 with 11 minutes, 33 seconds left before going on a 29-9 run to end the game.
Kerr scored 19 of his points after halftime to lead the charge.
The Bees host Cardinal Stritch at 3 p.m. on Saturday.