About the only thing that came easily Saturday afternoon at Lee Lohman Arena was understanding what separated the 12th-ranked St. Francis women’s basketball team and the St. Ambrose team it fought off, 57-52.
"Free throws, they were the difference," Queen Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said. "We did a lot of good things, but we couldn’t keep them off the line, and when they got there, they made it count."
The Saints knocked down 16 of the 17 free throws they attempted, building a nine-point advantage at the line that ended a six-game winning streak for St. Ambrose.
"It was a tough game to lose. A needed a couple of stops, needed to finish a couple of plays," Bees guard Aubrie Carlisle said. "We fought hard, kept it close, but a couple of possessions decided it."
That didn’t surprise Van Hauen.
The two Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams are built on a foundation of stout, stubborn defense and neither disappointed.
St. Ambrose held the Saints to 41 points from the field and 19 field goals, including a 3-of-15 game from 3-point range, while St. Francis limited the Bees to 45 points on 20 field goals.
"It was a defensive stalemate, which is what I expected," Van Hauen said. "That’s the way we’re built and the way they are built. I thought we lacked energy early. I don’t know if it was finals or what — we didn’t have a great week of practice — but we didn’t finish off a lot of plays with the energy we needed."
Madi Epperson helped St. Ambrose set up a fight to the finish by hitting three of her four 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 2 minutes, 50 seconds remaining to forge a 49-49 tied.
That proved to be the last field goal the Bees would score in the game as St. Francis pulled away over the next minute-and-a-half, taking the lead for good on a Kaitlin Aylward basket on the ensuing possession with 2:13 to go.
The Saints answered on each of their next two possessions as well, turning a St. Ambrose turnover and a pair of missed free throws by the Bees into points to open a 55-49 lead on a Madi Canady lay-up with 1:20 remaining. The lead was the largest margin either team held in the back-and-forth battle.
"We didn’t execute the way we needed to down the stretch, and that gave them a chance to get enough of a lead to get the win," Carlisle said. "Hopefully, we can learn from a loss. We have to be stronger down the stretch if we want to beat good teams."
St. Ambrose (9-4, 5-2 CCAC) trailed after each of the first three quarters, falling behind 14-11 after one, 22-18 at halftime and 37-35 through three before taking its last lead of the game at 40-39 on a 3-pointer by Epperson with 8:01 remaining.
Epperson and Candace Finnin led the Bees with 12 points apiece, while Carlisle, Hailey Cook and Mercedes Jackson finished with 10, nine and eight points respectively as part of a balanced attack.
Aylward led St. Francis (8-3, 6-1) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.