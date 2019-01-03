Off to its strongest start in six seasons, Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball teams begin traveling the road that leads to the Quad-Cities and their conference tourney tonight.
"Our league was so young a year ago, and those players and their teams, they’re growing up," Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said Wednesday.
That led Missouri Valley teams to a 61-52 record in nonconference games, the first time since the 2012-13 season the league finished over .500 outside of the league and the first time since the 2010-11 season that the league has reached the 60-win mark during the nonconference portion of the schedule.
Six conference teams enter league play with an RPI of 175 or better, a group led by Drake at 10 and UNI at 74.
The Bulldogs, who enter Missouri Valley play with an ongoing string of 40 consecutive regular-season wins in conference play, and Panthers open play this weekend on the road against surprising Bradley and improved Illinois State.
At 10-1, the Braves have the best nonconference record in the league, and third-year coach Andrea Gorski’s team is built around youth.
"We have nine freshmen and sophomores on our roster and seven are playing a significant role for us," Gorski said. "We’ve won a lot of close games, and I’m starting to see us develop a bit of a swagger, grow some confidence."
One of those freshmen is Ellie Spelhaug of Pleasant Valley, who is averaging just under 10 minutes per game for Bradley.
"Ellie is one of our players who will likely see her minutes go up as we get into conference play," Gorski said. "We’re excited about our future and our potential."
The Braves open league play at 7 p.m. today at home against Drake and host Northern Iowa on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Drake is 8-4 on the year but has played the third-toughest schedule of any Division I team in the country, with losses to top-ranked Notre Dame, Iowa and Iowa State and a win over a top-15 South Carolina team and Rutgers on its resume.
"I couldn’t begin to count the number of all-Americans we’ve played, and we’ve made a lot of them look like all-Americans, but we’re playing a tough schedule for a reason," Baranczyk said. "As a league, we need to play tough nonconference schedules. It will only help us. I know it is making us a better team."
Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren has challenged her 7-5 team with tough opponents as well.
The Panthers have also adjusted to the loss of last season’s Missouri Valley rebounding leader Megan Maahs, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
"Our journey is the same and our path is the same," Warren said. "I feel like we’ve done some good things with a competitive nonconference schedule. I like the progression we have made and where we are at."
Karli Rucker, a sophomore point guard from North Scott, leads UNI in scoring but has provided the Panthers with more than that heading into a 7 p.m. game at Illinois State today.
"Karli has been outstanding," Warren said. "She’s done well running our team and has done a good job shooting the 3."
Warren said the nonconference portion of the season has prepared Northern Iowa for what it will see in Missouri Valley play.
With one senior on its roster, Missouri State coach Kellie Harper expected some growing pains to accompany a schedule ranked 47th in the country. After finishing second in the conference a year ago, the Lady Bears enter league play at 4-7.
"We’ve been in a lot of competitive games, gaining experience that will make a difference as we get into the Valley," Harper said.
Southern Illinois coach Cindy Stein, whose team won its final four nonconference games to move to 7-4 on the year, expects that experience to matter beginning tonight.
"Our conference is getting better and better, and I feel like we’ve gotten better every game," Stein said. "I feel like we are at a point where we want to be and we’re ready to play."
That work begins tonight, the first step on a journey that leads to the TaxSlayer Center and the Missouri Valley tourney beginning on March 14.