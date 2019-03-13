Five players to watch at the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament this weekend at the TaxSlayer Center:
Chelsea Brackmann, Bradley
Leading the Missouri Valley with 16 double-doubles this season, the 6-foot-1 forward from New Berlin, Wisconsin, helped the Braves reach 20 wins for just the second time ever. She leads the league with an average of 10.9 rebounds, scores 12.8 points per game and leads Bradley with 47 steals.
Becca Hittner, Drake
A three-time first-team all-conference pick, the 6-0 junior leads the Missouri Valley in scoring at 19.9 points per game. The West Des Moines Dowling product also ranks in the top five in the conference in 3-point shooting, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage.
Danielle Gitzen, Missouri State
The only senior on the Lady Bears roster leads Missouri State in scoring at 12.4 points per game. The 5-10 senior from Victoria, Minnesota, also leads the team with averages of 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. A first-team all-league pick, she averages 42.5 points per game.
Sara Rhine, Drake
The 6-1 forward from Eldon, Missouri, ranks second in the conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Named to the all-league team the past two years, she leads the conference with a 60.9-percent shooting touch and is second in the league in rebounding.
Karli Rucker, Northern Iowa
One of three sophomores among 11 first-team all-conference players, the 5-6 guard from North Scott moved into a starting point guard role and thrived for the Panthers. Rucker finished ninth in the league in scoring at 14.3 points and was second in the Missouri Valley with an average of 4.0 assists.
— Steve Batterson, sbatterson@qctimes.com