Valley tournament logo

MORE THAN A GAME

As teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball championship and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney, fans can enjoy more than a game during Hoops in the Heartland in the Quad-Cities.

AT THE ARENA

Beyond basketball, fans can participate in a number of activities at the TaxSlayer Center throughout the tournament:

Thursday-Sunday: Half-price admission of $5 for kids eighth grade and under when wearing a team jersey, t-shirt or sweatshirt to any game.

Thursday: $2 beers

Friday: MVC basketball bingo prize giveaways

Saturday: Fan Fun Zone with inflatables, interactive games for kids and fans of all ages; $1 popcorn

Sunday: Fan Fun Zone with inflatables, interactive games for kids and fans of all ages

PREGAME, POSTGAME

Downtown Moline establishments will be a meeting place for fans of Missouri Valley teams before and after tournament games. All are within walking distance of the TaxSlayer Center.

Here’s a breakdown:

Bradley: Green Tree Brewery at the TaxSlayer Center

Drake: River House Bar & Grill second floor

Evansville: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse banquet room

Illinois State: Bad Boyz Pizza & Pub

Indiana State: Barrel House

Loyola: River House Bar & Grill first floor

Missouri State: Bier Stube

Northern Iowa: Backwater Jacks at the Stoney Creek Hotel

Southern Illinois: TGI Friday’s

Valparaiso: Bent River Brewing Company

GET IN THE DOOR

Tickets for all Missouri Valley Conference tourney games will be available at the TaxSlayer Center box office on game days, priced at $10, $20 or $25 per day depending on seat location. A $65 all-session tickets is also available.

Discount tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Lindsey Lobur at (309) 277-1356 or LLobur@taxslayercenter.com.

Parking at the TaxSlayer Center is free for all tournament sessions.

HOMETOWN HEROES

Three Quad-City area natives are currently playing for Missouri Valley Conference teams.

Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker, a sophomore from North Scott, averages a team-leading 14.3 points and is second in the conference with an average of 4 assists per game.

Ellie Spelhaug of Bradley, a freshman from Pleasant Valley, fills a reserve role for the Braves while averaging 10.4 minutes per game. She averages 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Senior Celina VanHyfte of Southern Illinois averages 3 points and 1.9 boards in a reserve role. The Annawan graduate averages 10.1 minutes for the Salukis.

THE RECORD BOOK

Champions of the MVC women’s basketball tourney, first held in 1983 and annually since 1987, played first at campus sites, then at St. Charles, Mo., from 2008-15 before moving to the Quad-Cities:

Year;Champion

1983;Illinois State

1987;Southern Illinois

1988;Eastern Illinois

1989;Illinois State

1990;Southern Illinois

1991;Missouri State

1992;Missouri State

1993;Missouri State

1994;Missouri State

1995;Drake

1996;Missouri State

1997;Drake

1998;Drake

1999;Evansville

2000;Drake

2001;Missouri State

2002;Creighton

2003;Missouri State

2004;Missouri State

2005;Illinois State

2006;Missouri State

2007;Drake

2008;Illinois State

2009;Evanville

2010;Northern Iowa

2011;Northern Iowa

2012;Creighton

2013;Wichita State

2014;Wichita State

2015;Wichita State

2016;Missouri State

2017;Drake

2018;Drake

