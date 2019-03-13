MORE THAN A GAME
As teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball championship and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney, fans can enjoy more than a game during Hoops in the Heartland in the Quad-Cities.
AT THE ARENA
Beyond basketball, fans can participate in a number of activities at the TaxSlayer Center throughout the tournament:
Thursday-Sunday: Half-price admission of $5 for kids eighth grade and under when wearing a team jersey, t-shirt or sweatshirt to any game.
Thursday: $2 beers
Friday: MVC basketball bingo prize giveaways
Saturday: Fan Fun Zone with inflatables, interactive games for kids and fans of all ages; $1 popcorn
Sunday: Fan Fun Zone with inflatables, interactive games for kids and fans of all ages
PREGAME, POSTGAME
Downtown Moline establishments will be a meeting place for fans of Missouri Valley teams before and after tournament games. All are within walking distance of the TaxSlayer Center.
Here’s a breakdown:
Bradley: Green Tree Brewery at the TaxSlayer Center
Drake: River House Bar & Grill second floor
Evansville: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse banquet room
Illinois State: Bad Boyz Pizza & Pub
Indiana State: Barrel House
Loyola: River House Bar & Grill first floor
Missouri State: Bier Stube
Northern Iowa: Backwater Jacks at the Stoney Creek Hotel
Southern Illinois: TGI Friday’s
Valparaiso: Bent River Brewing Company
GET IN THE DOOR
Tickets for all Missouri Valley Conference tourney games will be available at the TaxSlayer Center box office on game days, priced at $10, $20 or $25 per day depending on seat location. A $65 all-session tickets is also available.
Discount tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Lindsey Lobur at (309) 277-1356 or LLobur@taxslayercenter.com.
Parking at the TaxSlayer Center is free for all tournament sessions.
HOMETOWN HEROES
Three Quad-City area natives are currently playing for Missouri Valley Conference teams.
Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker, a sophomore from North Scott, averages a team-leading 14.3 points and is second in the conference with an average of 4 assists per game.
Ellie Spelhaug of Bradley, a freshman from Pleasant Valley, fills a reserve role for the Braves while averaging 10.4 minutes per game. She averages 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Senior Celina VanHyfte of Southern Illinois averages 3 points and 1.9 boards in a reserve role. The Annawan graduate averages 10.1 minutes for the Salukis.
THE RECORD BOOK
Champions of the MVC women’s basketball tourney, first held in 1983 and annually since 1987, played first at campus sites, then at St. Charles, Mo., from 2008-15 before moving to the Quad-Cities:
Year;Champion
1983;Illinois State
1987;Southern Illinois
1988;Eastern Illinois
1989;Illinois State
1990;Southern Illinois
1991;Missouri State
1992;Missouri State
1993;Missouri State
1994;Missouri State
1995;Drake
1996;Missouri State
1997;Drake
1998;Drake
1999;Evansville
2000;Drake
2001;Missouri State
2002;Creighton
2003;Missouri State
2004;Missouri State
2005;Illinois State
2006;Missouri State
2007;Drake
2008;Illinois State
2009;Evanville
2010;Northern Iowa
2011;Northern Iowa
2012;Creighton
2013;Wichita State
2014;Wichita State
2015;Wichita State
2016;Missouri State
2017;Drake
2018;Drake