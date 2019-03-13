By seed, the one thing you need to know about each of the 10 teams that will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline beginning today:
(1) Drake (25-5, 17-1)
Depth fuels a Bulldogs offense that averages a league-leading 81.1 points per game. Drake landed four players on the all-Missouri Valley Conference team announced Wednesday, first-team choices Sammie Bachrodt, Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine and honorable mention pick Maddy Dean.
(2) Missouri State (20-9, 16-2)
The Lady Bears have made themselves at home on the road this season, winning all nine of their conference road games. A stout defense anchored by Danielle Gitzen has helped Missouri State hold Missouri Valley foes to a league-low 58.4 points per game.
(3) Northern Iowa (19-11, 12-6)
UNI has shown perseverance in earning the three seed. Returning all-league players Megan Maahs and Ellie Howell are out for the year. Those two, along with Rose Simon-Ressler, Kamryn Finley and Mikaela Morgan, have missed a combined 58 games because of injuries.
(4) Illinois State (18-11, 11-7)
Two of the top four scorers in the Missouri Valley play for the Redbirds. Simone Goods and TeTe Maggett rank third and fourth in the conference in scoring, averaging 17.4 and 15.8 points respectively, to lead a team which has won eight of its last 10 games.
(5) Bradley (20-9, 10-8)
The Braves have improved their overall record in each of the last four seasons, and Bradley takes the court at TaxSlayer Center one win shy of matching a school record for victories in a season. Led by Gabi Haack’s average of 15.2 points, the Braves are third in the league in scoring at 71.3 points.
(6) Southern Illinois (15-14, 8-10)
Junior Nicole Martin is the sixth Saluki to repeat as a first-team all-conference choice. The 6-foot-1 junior is sixth in the conference in scoring at 14.8 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 53.4 percent and fifth in rebounding with an average of 7.5 per game.
(7) Loyola (12-17, 6-12)
The Ramblers may be entering the Missouri Valley tourney on a five-game losing streak, but Loyola plays smart basketball. When the NCAA released its Graduation Success Rata data last month, Loyola was tied for second in the nation behind only Harvard at 99 percent.
(8) Indiana State (11-18, 5-13)
The Sycamores are turning teams over, forcing turnovers on 24.6 percent of their possessions. That ranks 11th in the nation. Junior guard Ashli O’Neal has drawn a league-leading 25 charges this season and leads the Missouri Valley with an average of 2.36 steals per game.
(9) Valparaiso (7-23, 3-15)
Shay Frederick moved into the starting point guard role for the Crusaders because of injury and scored a career-high 21 points and dished out eight assists in a Feb. 1 game vs. Bradley. Named to the Missouri Valley-all freshman team, the 5-7 guard averages 8 points and 3.2 assists.
(10) Evansville (4-25, 2-16)
Senior Kerri Gasper has been one of the Purple Aces’ most consistent contributors during her career. The 5-11 guard is the only player in the history of the Evansville program to score 1,000 points, record 500 rebounds and make more than 125 3-point baskets.
