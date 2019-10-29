In preseason jamborees and scrimmages, Logan Frye noticed one distinct change in this year’s Black Hawk College women’s basketball team.
“We took 15 charges all season a year ago. We took that many in our first three times out this fall,’’ Frye said. “There’s a definite difference in this team and the way they play the game.’’
That is by design.
Black Hawk won just two games in Frye’s first year as the Braves coach, a season which began a culture change for the program that led to the addition of 10 newcomers on this year’s roster.
“There’s a lot better vibe around this team,’’ Frye said. “They are a group that is committed to working together and they’re investing a lot into helping turn our program around.’’
Black Hawk returns all-Arrowhead Conference selection Margie Villaruz, a guard who averaged 11.4 points per game last season.
Two other returning sophomores, guard Stormy Johnson and forward Letecia Billups, are also back on a roster which features a good number of interchangeable parts and is expected to feature plenty of balance.
“We have a lot of players who can step up and score. So far, it’s been somebody different every game,’’ freshman guard Megan Teal said. “We have a lot of options and that’s only going to help us.’’
Frye said that has led to competitive practices and the creation of a solid rotation that will allow Black Hawk to push the tempo and deal with the competition it faces.
“After last season, we knew we had to get more athletic, had to be able to play at a higher tempo and I feel like we have the personnel to do that now,’’ Frye said. “There’s a lot of versatility within this group and that is going to make a difference for us.’’
In addition to the returning players and Teal, the Braves expect to build around Nya Taylor, a freshman point guard form Rockford Auburn.
Guards Sydney Hannam of Canton and DeAjah Woods of Alleman join wings Kaitlyn Webster of Geneseo and Jessica Stice of Rockridge in the Black Hawk rotation at the onset of the season.
“I see a lot of potential,’’ Webster said. “Everything is fitting together pretty well and I think we can do some good things this season as long as we keep working together.’’