ROCK ISLAND — The Carver Center court was no place for the meek on Saturday night.
In a game that was highlighted more by in-your-face defense, physical contact and bodies sprawled on the floor than offense, the Vikings fought for a gritty 68-56 victory over the Carroll Pioneers in the CCIW opener.
The blue-collar effort gave the Vikings the largest margin of victory in the last four games as the previous three were decided by single digits. Since the renewal of the series, this is Augie's third straight home victory over the Pioneers and the final score was not reflective of how lopsided the game was. The Vikings comfortably led 65-46 with 2:02 left before the Pioneers scored eight straight points off Augie reserves.
Early on, the nationally fifth-ranked Vikings sent a message to the league, After outscoring No. 4 UW-Stevens Point for an 86-84 overtime victory on Wednesday, the Vikings won this one with defense.
“In the first half, we played as good of defense as we have all year.” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine, whose 5-1 club built a 33-19 halftime edge. “That was a 3-point shooting team that had no 3s, so we were really encouraged by that.”
Carroll came in averaging 73.6 points per game and have averaged nearly nine 3s a game. The 2-4 Pioneers finished 2-of-4 from behind the arc.
“More than anything, we like to think that we are versatile,” said Augie junior Pierson Wofford, noting the disparity between games this week and showing the style of this game with a bloody uniform. “We like to think that our brand of basketball can affect everybody. We want to be the team that is the deepest and the toughest.”
That especially showed in the first half when the Pioneers were 8-of-22 from the field and had nine of their 17 turnovers.
Leading 22-15 just inside the 10-minute mark of the first half, the Vikings closed the frame on an 11-4 run for that 33-19 halftime lead. That closing spree included Wofford working hard for two tough baskets in the paint.
Augie took control early in the second half. In a rarity, Brett Benning found himself wide open on consecutive possessions and drilled back-to-back 3-pointers – one from the top of the right wing and the other from the top of the left wing. Those gave the Vikings a 41-20 lead and more than enough cushion as the rout was on.
Once again, the Vikings showed plenty of offensive balance. Wofford led the charge with 16 points, while backcourt starters Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange added 10 each. Austin Elledge came off the bench to also add 10. Frontliners Benning and Micah Martin finished with 8.
Ebel's 10 points also pushed him past the career 1,000-point scoring mark.
Reserve Charlie Soule led the Pioneers with 17 points off the bench.