Whenever Trinity International threatened to make things a little too interesting Saturday for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team, the Bees answered.
All of the Bees answered.
A collaborative effort carried St. Ambrose to an 83-69 win at Lee Lohman Arena over the preseason favorite to the win the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
"We’ve got a lot of options on this team, players who can step up when it’s needed," Fighting Bees sophomore Warren Allen said. "You can’t focus on one of us because we’ve got a team full of guys who can get it done."
That’s what it took for St. Ambrose to hold off the Trojans, who trailed 59-39 with 12-and-a-half minutes remaining before burying four 3-pointers in a two-minute span to pull within 68-61 with 6 minutes to play.
"Things got a little shaky there, but guys stepped up and did some good things down the stretch," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said.
A 3-point basket by Ben Schols with 5:59 left allowed St. Ambrose to regain a 10-point lead.
Allen hit a jumper off of one of Dylan Kaczmarek’s eight assists to expand the Bees’ advantage to 13 points with 3:35 to go, then rejected a layup attempt by Brandon Lawani on the ensuing possession.
A minute later, John Kerr scored off of his offensive rebound to extend the St. Ambrose lead to a comfortable 78-63 margin, which stuck.
"We got the stops we needed, made some plays on the other end," Shovlain said. "We got a pretty good effort from everybody over an extended period. We’ve been talking about needing to play at our best for 36, 37 minutes rather than 30 minutes, and we took a step in that direction."
Allen and Kerr led St. Ambrose, combining for 46 points.
Allen scored 18 of his game-high 24 in the first half to lead the Bees to a 45-33 advantage at the break. He also finished with seven rebounds, two blocks and four steals.
Kerr collected 14 of his 22 points after halftime and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
That work inside allowed the Bees’ backcourt to deal with the strong perimeter game of the Trojans. Identical twins Greg Carlyle and Jeremy Carlyle, a pair of 5-foot-9 seniors, led Trinity International (10-8, 4-4 CCAC) with 18 and 15 points respectively.
"Our guards got tested in this one, and they came to play," Allen said. "We needed a big defensive game from them and they delivered."
St. Ambrose (9-6, 5-3) held the Trojans to 35.8 percent shooting, which complemented the 48-37 advantage the Bees built on the boards.
"If we’re going to win tough games like this, we need everybody to help make it happen like it did today," Allen said. "This was a good team win over a good team, something we can build on. It was a win we needed, a good 40 minutes of basketball played the way we need to play it."