Comfortable at Carver, Hawkeyes blast Badgers

The group effort started early, with nine Hawkeyes scoring, eight recording at least one assist and seven grabbing rebounds by the time Iowa took a 51-38 lead into the locker room at the half.

“It’s that time of the season when the bodies are starting to get a little tired, so we’ve been wanting to go deeper into our bench and the way this game played out, we were able to do that,’’ Bluder said.

Warnock and Gabbie Marshall contributed early, both hitting 3-point baskets in the first five minutes of the game to help Iowa build a 28-16 lead after the opening quarter.

The pair combined for 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Warnock added two blocks and a pair of steals in an outing that hit home.

Warnock grew up in Marshall, Wis., a 30-minute drive from the Badgers’ home court at the Kohl Center but with a 6-of-8 effort from the field and a 4-of-5 touch from 3-point range, she demonstrated that she has found a basketball home on the court at Iowa.

“I grew up going to Wisconsin games, so it’s a big deal and exciting to get the chance to play against them,’’ Warnock said.