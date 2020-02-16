Comfortable at Carver, Hawkeyes blast Badgers

IOWA CITY — After a rough night on the road against Maryland, there was no place like home Sunday for the 17th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team.
The Hawkeyes returned to their comfort zone at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where a fast start and a hot-shooting touch combined to lead Iowa to a 97-71 Big Ten rout of Wisconsin.
The victory was the 34th straight at home for the Hawkeyes and extended a string of success against the Badgers to 22 consecutive wins dating to 2007.
“There was a lot to like about the way we played,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, pointing to her team’s nearly 55-percent shooting, its scoring balance, its bench play and a defensive effort which limited Wisconsin to 33.8-percent shooting.
The Hawkeyes needed just over two minutes to open an 8-1 lead, a margin which reached double digits less than seven minutes into the game and grew as large as 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Kathleen Doyle led four Iowa players in double figures with 22 points. Monika Czinano connected on 8-of-11 shots on her way to a 19-point effort which was topped by the second 20-point effort of freshman McKenna Warnock’s career.
Warnock’s second-best scoring performance of the season provided nearly half of the 39 points collected by Iowa reserves.
The group effort started early, with nine Hawkeyes scoring, eight recording at least one assist and seven grabbing rebounds by the time Iowa took a 51-38 lead into the locker room at the half.
“It’s that time of the season when the bodies are starting to get a little tired, so we’ve been wanting to go deeper into our bench and the way this game played out, we were able to do that,’’ Bluder said.
Warnock and Gabbie Marshall contributed early, both hitting 3-point baskets in the first five minutes of the game to help Iowa build a 28-16 lead after the opening quarter.
The pair combined for 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Warnock added two blocks and a pair of steals in an outing that hit home.
Warnock grew up in Marshall, Wis., a 30-minute drive from the Badgers’ home court at the Kohl Center but with a 6-of-8 effort from the field and a 4-of-5 touch from 3-point range, she demonstrated that she has found a basketball home on the court at Iowa.
“I grew up going to Wisconsin games, so it’s a big deal and exciting to get the chance to play against them,’’ Warnock said.
“We’ve got a lot of great leaders on this team and they’ve given me a lot of confidence to go out and do my job. I’m getting those four open looks for threes because of the passes my teammates are getting to me.’’
Warnock and Czinano each had 11 points by halftime, with the pair typically rotating for Iowa (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) inside.
“You need someone to come in off the bench and keep things going and McKenna is doing a great job of that,’’ Czinano said. “It’s working the way it is supposed to work.’’
Imani Lewis led Wisconsin (11-15, 3-12) with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Sunday's game was the first of three straight at home for Iowa, which hosts Penn State at 2 p.m. on Saturday before playing its final regular-season home game against Minnesota on Feb. 27.
Bluder welcomes the chance to have a week to prepare for its next game, giving the Hawkeyes their first two-day break from practices since December and spending additional time focusing on their own game this week.
"It's something we don't get a lot of time to do,'' Bluder said. "This comes at a good time.''