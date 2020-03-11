Coming of age: Deeper Valley field elevates tourney

There’s a different dynamic in play as Hoops in the Heartland prepares to tip off in the Quad-Cities for the fifth time today.
Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball teams are coming of age.
The 10-team field chasing the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA tourney field is more prepared than ever to bring a little March madness to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
"With the competition we’ve seen in this league, you can’t take anything for granted," Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said.
That’s a far different scenario than existed five years ago when the Missouri Valley Tournament made its debut in the Quad-Cities in 2016.
That season, only four teams brought a winning record into the postseason tourney, and four arrived with more than 20 losses on their resumes.
Missouri State, this year’s top seed, won that tournament as a three seed and was the only team in the conference to receive a spot in the NCAA field.
Five seasons later, things have changed.
Eight of the league’s 10 teams have won at least 15 games, a first since the 2011-12 season, and three enter competition this weekend with at least 22 victories.
A concerted effort to strengthen non-conference schedules throughout the league has paid dividends.
Improved performances outside of the conference have helped the Missouri Valley have three teams ranked in the top 50 and five in the top 75 nationally in RPI.
Success in the Preseason WNIT helped catapult Missouri State to a 26-4 record and No. 23 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll.
Growth in programs that underwent recent coaching changes is making a difference as well.
Bradley, the tourney’s third seed, has won a school-record 22 games.
Illinois State, seeded fourth, swept its fifth-seeded quarterfinal round opponent Northern Iowa and has a win over Missouri State on its 19-10 record.
UNI recorded wins over Iowa, Iowa State and Drake in the same season for the first time in school history.
Even eighth-seeded Loyola-Chicago, with a 15-14 record, has seen progress. As fourth-year coach Kate Achter points out, the Ramblers have either led or been within one possession of the lead in the fourth quarter of 10 of their 14 losses.
"It’s growth, the first winning regular season in four years," she said. "We’re moving forward, and so are a lot of other programs. The Valley is as strong as ever."
With good efforts this weekend, there is a possibility of up to three Missouri Valley teams being awarded NCAA tourney berths on Monday.
"Great players, great coaches, that’s the norm now," Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "I’m so proud of the way everyone competed in the nonconference, and in the conference, every single game has been competitive. It’s been an amazing year, and I think it sets things up for a great tournament."
The average margin of victory at Hoops in the Heartland, 17.4 points per game two years ago, was trimmed to 12 points last season, and coaches expect an even more competitive situation in the tourney’s nine games beginning tonight.
This year’s collection of Missouri Valley teams feature more experienced upperclassmen and more highly recruited underclassmen, a combination which has helped increase the competitiveness within the league.
Drake, 22-8 on the season and the tourney’s second seed, is led by a pair players who surpassed 2,000 career points earlier this season in seniors Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine.
Seniors Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett, who join Hittner, Rhine and Bradley’s Lasha Petree as the top five scorers in the conference, have helped the Redbirds to their first top-four seed in the Missouri Valley tourney since 2013.
"There’s so much parity in the Valley right now and having senior leaders, it does make a difference," third-year Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said. "… The weekend when we swept Missouri State and Southern (Illinois), it validated what we are trying to do, a big win over Missouri State but no letdown against Southern."
That is the same type of progress that fourth-year coach Andrea Gorski has seen at Bradley, success she believes is a byproduct of experience.
"We have more juniors and seniors on our roster now than we’ve had, and they’re taking things personally, leading and playing with a little chip on their shoulder," Gorski said. "They believe they have a lot to prove and have been working all season to prove the doubters wrong."
Missouri State is the defending tournament champion and returns nearly its entire roster from a year ago, helping Agugua-Hamilton settle in as the Lady Bears' first-year coach.
A six-year assistant at Michigan State before replacing Kellie Harper when she left Missouri State for Tennessee, Agugua-Hamilton said the challenge of competing in the Missouri Valley has been a little different than she envisioned.
"This conference has exceeded my expectations," Agugua-Hamilton said. "Coming in from the Big Ten, I wasn’t sure what to expect. There is a lot of parity between teams. It’s not unlike the Big Ten, where the teams know each other so well that it leads to great competition. We know whatever we get in Moline, we'll have to earn it."