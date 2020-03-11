Coming of age: Deeper Valley field elevates tourney

"Great players, great coaches, that’s the norm now," Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "I’m so proud of the way everyone competed in the nonconference, and in the conference, every single game has been competitive. It’s been an amazing year, and I think it sets things up for a great tournament."

The average margin of victory at Hoops in the Heartland, 17.4 points per game two years ago, was trimmed to 12 points last season, and coaches expect an even more competitive situation in the tourney’s nine games beginning tonight.

This year’s collection of Missouri Valley teams feature more experienced upperclassmen and more highly recruited underclassmen, a combination which has helped increase the competitiveness within the league.

Drake, 22-8 on the season and the tourney’s second seed, is led by a pair players who surpassed 2,000 career points earlier this season in seniors Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine.

Seniors Lexi Wallen and TeTe Maggett, who join Hittner, Rhine and Bradley’s Lasha Petree as the top five scorers in the conference, have helped the Redbirds to their first top-four seed in the Missouri Valley tourney since 2013.