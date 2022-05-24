 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
NBA

Coss: Wieskamp learns to adapt in his NBA rookie season

  • 0

Joe Wieskamp has always been about routine and having a structured plan. It helped him excel in high school and at the collegiate level.

His first season of professional basketball, however, required him to adapt almost daily as she shuttled between the San Antonio Spurs and their G-League organization in Austin.

There would be nights Wieskamp would dress for the Spurs and then be told afterward to pack his bags and head 80 miles north to Austin that night for a game the following day.

“That was probably one of the hardest parts for me to adjust to,” the former Muscatine High School and University of Iowa standout said recently in a phone interview. “Just the unknowns and uncertainty of what was coming that week was a challenge.”

Wieskamp, a second-round draft pick of the Spurs last summer, appeared in 29 games for the San Antonio and averaged around seven minutes a contest. He played in 15 games for Austin and recorded 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.

People are also reading…

The first season was a learning curve with travel, an NBA weightlifting program, how to manage his free time, adjusting to speed of the game and athleticism of his opponents along with finding his niche on two different teams.

After starting for four years in high school and all 97 games as a Hawkeye, Wieskamp found himself in an unfamiliar position of coming off the bench.

Some nights, the signal to go in never came. Other nights, it would be in the closing minutes of a lopsided game.

“I’ve never been in a position like this,” he said. “It was a challenge, but throughout the season I got better at it. It was tough early on, just the mental side of it going into a game and not knowing at what point you’re going to go in and constantly being ready when your name is called.”

Austin allowed him the opportunity to play significant minutes, get a high volume of shots and work on his all-around game. The big club allowed him to watch and glean insight from proven coaches and veterans who were once in his position.

“Obviously, it is a tough business and you know you have to perform to stay at this level,” he said. “When times were tough or I was going out and missing shots, I reminded myself I’ve done this my whole life, to have confidence in myself and play freely.

"A guy in my position, the G-League is not a knock. It is an opportunity to go out and work on your game. It is part of the process for rookies, especially in San Antonio."

The Spurs have belief in Wieskamp's abilities. They converted his two-way contract into a standard deal in early March and he plans to be part of their future.

Wieskamp shot 35.7% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc with San Antonio. With more offensive opportunities in Austin, those numbers spiked to 47% and 37%, respectively.

According to Wieskamp, the San Antonio coaching staff was not caught up in the percentages. It was more about him getting shots and feeling comfortable taking them in his limited chances.

“Our coaches talk a lot about great shooters aren’t worried about making the shots, they’re worried about are they going to be able to get them,” he noted. “That’s something I’ve really tried to work on.”

Off the court, the NBA lifestyle has been an adjustment.

Unlike college where there are academic requirements and road trips are usually confined to one night, there were occasions he was gone from his fiancée Makenzie Meyer and their dog for 7 to 10 consecutive days.

Life on the road brings more down time.

Wieskamp filled that void playing more golf, locking in on a random television show and doing meditation.

“We’re in the gym so much, thinking about the game so much, it is important for your mental health to have different avenues to get your mind off the game,” Wieskamp said.

The 6-foot-6 wing has added a "few pounds" since leaving Iowa. One of the bigger adjustments for him has been the Spurs' philosophy of lifting after games.

“You play so many games and they want you to lift after the game because it gives you maximum recovery time," he said. "That threw me off at the beginning, but it makes total sense."

Wieskamp and Meyer reside in an apartment in San Antonio.

“I’ve loved (San Antonio) so far, but I think Makenzie likes it even more,” he said. “She hates cold weather, so she loves the winter down here.”

After a taxing season, Wieskamp took a couple weeks off to recharge. He already has started to ramp up his offseason work.

Chip Engelland, a longtime assistant with the Spurs, has spent ample time with Wieskamp on his shot — a quicker release with a more fluid motion.

Wieskamp is expected to be in Chicago toward the end of this month to work out at his agency, Priority Sports. He hopes to get some workouts in with Keegan and Kris Murray.

Keegan, an All-American this past season for Iowa, signed with that agency earlier this spring and is expected to be a lottery pick in the June draft. Kris is still going through the draft process but has not signed with an agent.

"Everyone around (Keegan) last year knew he'd make a big leap, but I don't know if anyone expected quite this big of a leap," Wieskamp said. "He has set himself up well for the future."

Wieskamp will participate in the NBA Summer League July 7-17 before returning to Iowa City for his wedding on July 30. The couple will honeymoon in Greece.

Then, his thoughts will shift to Year 2 and seeking to expand his role with the Spurs, who were 34-48 and made the play-in round of the playoffs.

“It is just a matter of taking what I learned from my rookie year and applying that and hopefully working my way into the rotation for San Antonio this year,” Wieskamp said. “It is getting more experience and being able to take advantage of my opportunities when they’re there.”

As turbulent as the journey was in his initial season, Wieskamp’s passion for the game has not waned.

It has only continued to grow since a high school career that saw him produce an Iowa Class 4A-record 2,376 points.

“Being able to play basketball for a profession is something I’ve always dreamed about,” he said. “I’m very thankful to be in the position that I’m in now.

“I’ve learned to love the small details of the game, how the ball comes off my hand or my footwork going into a shot, all the details you don’t think about when you’re a little kid. That’s what makes players great.”

+2 
QC-Matt-Coss-001

Coss

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBA fines Mavs $100,000 for 3rd bench violation in playoffs

NBA fines Mavs $100,000 for 3rd bench violation in playoffs

The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks a third time in the playoffs because of violations of rules regarding their bench. The fine has doubled each time. The latest is $100,000 after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Golden State. None of the fines stem from games in Dallas. Several Mavericks players have stood for most or all of the games during the playoffs. The fines have been for players and coaches standing for extended periods, straying too far from the bench and encroaching on the court during game action. Game 3 in Dallas is Sunday night.

New league for prep standouts sends 2 players to NBA combine

New league for prep standouts sends 2 players to NBA combine

Teenage power forward Dominick Barlow will be one of approximately 76 prospects at the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago. He didn’t take the conventional route through the college ranks, or the NBA’s G League Ignite, or by playing overseas. He skipped college to join Overtime Elite. The new basketball league was created to give high school players another path to the pros. He got paid a six-figure salary as he and the rest of the inaugural group learned about nutrition, social-media skills and financial literacy as they immersed themselves in basketball.

Stan Van Gundy and Reggie Miller explain why stars reject the Knicks

Stan Van Gundy and Reggie Miller explain why stars reject the Knicks

Stan Van Gundy is not only down on the Knicks’ current roster, he’s skeptical that the vaunted connections of Leon Rose and William Wesley can make the team any better. “The Knicks right now — do you love their roster? Because I don’t. People always say we’ve got talent. Well, hell, it’s the NBA. Every team has talent,” said Van Gundy, the former NBA head coach and executive who is now an ...

Mavericks fined 2nd time for breaking bench rules at Suns

Mavericks fined 2nd time for breaking bench rules at Suns

The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for a second violation of bench decorum during their Western Conference semifinal series against Phoenix. The second fine was twice as much as the first. It was issued after Dallas’ blowout Game 7 victory in Phoenix that sent the Mavericks to the West finals against Golden State. The league says players and a member of the coaching staff stood for extended periods, were too far from the bench area and encroached on the court during game action. The other fine came after Game 2, also in Phoenix.

NBA prospects see value of college despite other options

NBA prospects see value of college despite other options

TyTy Washington Jr. says he gained invaluable experience playing at Kentucky this past season. He's banking on what he learned at the college level to help him make the jump to the NBA. The college game can offer opportunities that aren’t available through other avenues, with the exposure through TV deals and the NCAA Tournament and all that comes with it. The burgeoning name, image and likeness chances that were created last year when the NCAA’s Board of Directors cleared the way for college athletes to start earning money without endangering their eligibility or putting their schools in jeopardy of rules of violations are another incentive for top prospects. Options remain overseas and in the G League Ignite. A new league called Overtime Elite is another path.

Golden State takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Dallas

The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Dallas is 36-16 against the Western Conference, and Golden State is 33-19 against conference opponents.

Injuries abound in Heat's Game 3 win over Celtics

Injuries abound in Heat's Game 3 win over Celtics

The Heat played the entire second half without top scorer Jimmy Butler, yet were able to beat back a late rally to beat the Celtics 109-103 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics also briefly lost Jayson Tatum to a stinger and Marcus Smart to a sprained ankle, though both returned to action. Butler's injury is the same that he had had during Miami's first-round series against Atlanta. But coach Erik Spoelstra said he doesn't expect Butler will need an MRI. The status of Tatum and Smart will be updated Sunday, though coach Ime Udoka expects both will be OK.

Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges top NBA All-Defensive first team

Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges top NBA All-Defensive first team

Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive first team, with Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns joining him as the other guard. Former Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert of Utah and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee were also voted Friday to the first team along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Smart received 99 first-place votes and 198 points from the panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Bridges, the runner-up to Smart for the league’s top defensive award, got 95 first-team votes and two second-team votes for a total of 193 points.

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News