COVID issue postpones Bees game

With pregame huddles complete and teams preparing for introductions, the scheduled women’s basketball game between St. Ambrose and Missouri Baptist universities ended Wednesday before it even began.
Potential contact between an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and players within the SAU Fighting Bees program led to the postponement of the nonconference game at Lee Lohman Arena.
St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said athletic department officials learned of the potential issue minutes before the game’s scheduled 5:30 p.m. start.
Holmes went to the court and met with game officials and coaches from both teams after The Star-Spangled Banner was played. It was then announced to the crowd that the game would not be played “for the safety of all players’’ and apologized for the inconvenience to those in attendance.
The crowd size was small. St. Ambrose is currently limiting attendance at its home indoor sporting events to two guests per Fighting Bees player.
Those individuals are put on a pass list, have their temperature taken before being allowed into a gym where limited, socially-distanced seating is available. No spectators from opposing teams are currently being allowed to attend.
The decision to postpone the game followed protocols established by the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, of which SAU is a member.
Holmes said it was made in part because at this point St. Ambrose officials do not know the extent of the contact between the individual who tested positive and players on the Bees’ roster.
“The protocols are pretty clear that if a player on either team tests positive the game doesn’t get played, but this was different in that we had a positive coronavirus test but we couldn’t determine if varsity players had or had not been in close contact with the individual,’’ Holmes said.
However, he said there was “reasonable belief’’ that contact had taken place and after consultation with CCAC officials, the decision was made to “shut it down’’ and not play the game out of an abundance of caution.
He said contact tracing will now take place to determine the extent of contact between the individual who tested positive and team members.
The results of the contact tracing will then determine if any involved individuals need to be quarantined.
Individuals who display symptoms, or perhaps the entire team if warranted, would then be tested for the coronavirus.
St. Ambrose is not currently scheduled to play again until hosting Mt. Mercy next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Fighting Bees men’s basketball team also had its scheduled game Wednesday cancelled.
St. Ambrose was scheduled to play a nonconference game at Trinity Christian, but the suburban Chicago school canceled all three games it was scheduled to play this week because of an issue related to COVID-19 within its program.
