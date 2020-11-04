COVID issue postpones Bees game

Holmes said it was made in part because at this point St. Ambrose officials do not know the extent of the contact between the individual who tested positive and players on the Bees’ roster.

“The protocols are pretty clear that if a player on either team tests positive the game doesn’t get played, but this was different in that we had a positive coronavirus test but we couldn’t determine if varsity players had or had not been in close contact with the individual,’’ Holmes said.

However, he said there was “reasonable belief’’ that contact had taken place and after consultation with CCAC officials, the decision was made to “shut it down’’ and not play the game out of an abundance of caution.

He said contact tracing will now take place to determine the extent of contact between the individual who tested positive and team members.

The results of the contact tracing will then determine if any involved individuals need to be quarantined.

Individuals who display symptoms, or perhaps the entire team if warranted, would then be tested for the coronavirus.

St. Ambrose is not currently scheduled to play again until hosting Mt. Mercy next Wednesday at 5 p.m.