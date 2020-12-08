Cyclones' Joens motivated for homecoming

Ashley Joens remembers the last time she took the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Then an Iowa State freshman, the Iowa City native endured a 1-of-10 shooting performance but still had the trust of coaches to take what would have been the game-tying 3-point shot as time expired in a 73-70 loss to Iowa.

Joens returns to her hometown today for what has become the unlikely first Cy-Hawk match-up of the school year in any sport, a 6:30 p.m. women’s basketball game between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.

“I definitely remember that game two years ago and I use it as motivation,’’ Joens said Tuesday. “I’m excited to go back to Iowa City and play in such a big game. There’s a lot of hype for a game we weren’t even sure we would get the chance to play.’’

In a season with limited nonconference games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, just the chance to play against instate rivals is what excites Joens, her teammates and Iowa players.

“These games mean a lot to the people in Iowa,’’ Hawkeye guard Alexis Sevillian said Monday. “I’m not from Iowa, but our coaches are and some of my teammates are. It’s an important game, all of the in-state games are important for us. There are some bragging rights at stake.’’