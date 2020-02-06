Czinano, Doyle lead Hawkeyes bounce-back effort

IOWA CITY — A healthy Monika Czinano was taking what Kathleen Doyle was dishing out Thursday, allowing the 20th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team to return to its winning ways.
Czinano scored 23 points and Doyle established a school single-game record with 15 assists as the Hawkeyes avenged an earlier Big Ten loss with a 76-60 victory over Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"Kathleen does a great job of finding open people and getting the passes to us in a position where we can score," Czinano said. "She did that time and time again."
Doyle’s effort topped the previous school record of 14 in a game held by Samantha Logic, and coach Lisa Bluder said the work of the Hawkeyes’ senior point guard was "very Sam-ish."
Bluder’s point was that Doyle is beginning to understand where the help defense is going to move, creating openings for others to have a clear look at the basket, something that was a strength of Logic’s game.
"They were determined to take away the drive, and Kathleen was able to step up and find some assists," Bluder said after the Hawkeyes maintained their share of first place in the Big Ten by bouncing back from a 78-63 loss at Michigan on Sunday.
"This was a good bounce back after a game where we weren’t at our best," Bluder said after Iowa won its 33rd straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, a string of success that has followed a 92-74 loss to the Cornhuskers on Jan. 28, 2018.
Czinano helped make that happen, knocking down 11-of-20 shots and grabbing eight rebounds in her strongest effort since spraining an ankle during Iowa’s win over Michigan State on Jan. 26.
"Having Monika back healthy is a big difference for us," Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes sophomore post player provided a consistent performance, collecting 14 her points in the opening half and creating openings which allowed Amanda Ollinger to earn her third double-double of the season with an 11-point, 13-rebound performance.
Ollinger collected seven of her points and all but two of her rebounds in the second half as Iowa broke the game open.
"When those two get open inside, good things happen for us," Doyle said. "They can kind of play off of each other."
Iowa moved ahead to stay near the end of a second quarter that saw the teams start slowly, combining to miss the game’s first 10 shots, before trading leads eight times.
The Hawkeyes took a 35-32 lead into the locker room at halftime after Doyle broke a tie score with a 3-pointer with 48 seconds to play in the second quarter.
"Both teams played really good defense early and it took us awhile to get going," said Doyle, who finished with 15 points. "Once we got our legs under us, we settled down and played our game."
Iowa (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten) opened a 57-45 lead after three quarters, combining to hit 17-of-34 shots in the second and third quarters to separate itself from Nebraska, which shot just 32.8 percent for the game and was out-rebounded by the Hawkeyes 47-38.
"The rebounding was big for us. It’s something we’ve been focusing on," Bluder said.
Held to a season-low point total, the Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7) were led by a 20-point game from Leigha Brown.