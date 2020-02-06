Czinano, Doyle lead Hawkeyes bounce-back effort

IOWA CITY — A healthy Monika Czinano was taking what Kathleen Doyle was dishing out Thursday, allowing the 20th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team to return to its winning ways.

Czinano scored 23 points and Doyle established a school single-game record with 15 assists as the Hawkeyes avenged an earlier Big Ten loss with a 76-60 victory over Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"Kathleen does a great job of finding open people and getting the passes to us in a position where we can score," Czinano said. "She did that time and time again."

Doyle’s effort topped the previous school record of 14 in a game held by Samantha Logic, and coach Lisa Bluder said the work of the Hawkeyes’ senior point guard was "very Sam-ish."

Bluder’s point was that Doyle is beginning to understand where the help defense is going to move, creating openings for others to have a clear look at the basket, something that was a strength of Logic’s game.

"They were determined to take away the drive, and Kathleen was able to step up and find some assists," Bluder said after the Hawkeyes maintained their share of first place in the Big Ten by bouncing back from a 78-63 loss at Michigan on Sunday.