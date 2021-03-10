Czinano scores 38 to lift Hawkeyes

Czinano, who scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting in Iowa’s 87-81 win over Purdue in January, matched that total one minute into the second quarter Wednesday as she hit her first nine shots from the field.

Czinano’s work served as a calming influence of sorts for the Hawkeyes, who fell behind early in the game, but led 17-15 after one quarter on a buzzer-beating 3-point basket from the top of the key by Caitlin Clark.

Clark finished with 27 points, but her three to end the opening quarter were her first of the game and followed an 0-for-5 start from the field by the Big Ten freshman of the year.

Clark settled in as the game progressed and hit the second of two free throws with six seconds remaining in the second quarter to send Iowa into the locker room with a 37-36 halftime advantage.

Czinano’s start allowed the Hawkeyes (16-8) to build a 32-24 advantage with midway through the second quarter before the Boilermakers rallied.

Purdue (7-16) used a pull-up jumper by Brooke Moore off of a turnover to pull within 34-31, then tied the game at 34-34 with 1:36 to go in the half on a 3-pointer by Moore off of an offensive rebound.