Czinano's role evolves for Hawkeyes

Goodman said competing against other players her own size has been a new experience for her in practice.

“I’m finding new ways to compete and learning how I have to adjust if I want to be able to go up against players my size,’’ Goodman said. “I’m understanding why I need to work on my strength and make gains there. I’m learning every day.’’

Czinano said the two spent a lot of hours in the gym together since Goodman arrived on campus earlier this summer.

“She’s been picking up everything so beautifully,’’ Czinano said. “I never really understood this when Megan was doing it for me. It was nice when you got a little ‘Oh my gosh, she’s doing it so well’ and I find myself now in practice being like, ‘Oh my gosh, great job Sharon.’”

Bluder said there have been moments when Goodman has held her own against Czinano, a welcomed environment as the Hawkeyes work to grow depth on this year’s roster.

She also likes the way Czinano has helped Goodmarn progress as the start of a unique season approaches.