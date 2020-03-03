Deep, talent-rich field set for Big Ten tourney

Terrapins coach Brenda Frese feels like her team is playing its best basketball now.

"To reel off all of those wins since losing at Iowa in a conference as competitive as this one, I’m excited about where we are at and how we’ve been playing," Frese said. "We’ve become a player-led team since that last loss and as a coach, you like to see the players holding each other accountable."

The Terrapins are the tourney’s top seed and are in the upper half of the bracket with a fourth-seeded Indiana team which handed top-ranked South Carolina the lone blemish on its 29-1 record.

Coach Teri Moren said that win not only helped the Big Ten gain national attention but also helped the Hoosiers build a team that is also playing its best basketball now.

"We’re looking forward to going to Indianapolis and being part of what should be a terrific tournament," Moren said. "We’re proud of being the lone one in the loss column for the top-ranked team and I think that game let our players know what they are capable of."

Northwestern is seeded second after sharing the league regular-season title, the Wildcats’ first title in three decades.