Deep, talent-rich field set for Big Ten tourney

An 18-game conference schedule has provided Big Ten women’s basketball teams with a taste of what to expect over the next five days in Indianapolis.
The conference’s postseason tournament tips off today at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where Maryland and Northwestern teams that shared the Big Ten regular-season title will be chasing a championship won a year ago by this year’s third seed, Iowa.
"We’re happy to be in the position we’re in," Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder said. "When this season began, we weren’t even on the map. So to finish 14-4 in a conference rated as the second toughest in America, we like where we’re at."
Iowa is one of four teams with a double bye in the 14-team tourney, and the Hawkeyes will take the court for the first time shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, facing either sixth-seeded Ohio State or the winner of today’s game between 11th-seeded Minnesota and 14th-seeded Penn State.
"The double bye is important," Bluder said. "All of these games are going to be competitive, hard games. We’ve seen that all season long and that won’t change now."
The Hawkeyes are 2-1 this season against the teams seeded ahead of Iowa, splitting with a Maryland team which has won 14 straight games since losing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 9 and winning its only matchup with Northwestern.
Terrapins coach Brenda Frese feels like her team is playing its best basketball now.
"To reel off all of those wins since losing at Iowa in a conference as competitive as this one, I’m excited about where we are at and how we’ve been playing," Frese said. "We’ve become a player-led team since that last loss and as a coach, you like to see the players holding each other accountable."
The Terrapins are the tourney’s top seed and are in the upper half of the bracket with a fourth-seeded Indiana team which handed top-ranked South Carolina the lone blemish on its 29-1 record.
Coach Teri Moren said that win not only helped the Big Ten gain national attention but also helped the Hoosiers build a team that is also playing its best basketball now.
"We’re looking forward to going to Indianapolis and being part of what should be a terrific tournament," Moren said. "We’re proud of being the lone one in the loss column for the top-ranked team and I think that game let our players know what they are capable of."
Northwestern is seeded second after sharing the league regular-season title, the Wildcats’ first title in three decades.
"The 18 games, they’ve been a grind, but they’ve also prepared us well," Northwestern coach Joe McKeown said.
He isn’t the only coach who believes the conference is positioned for one of its best postseason runs ever.
"There’s a reason why they are talking about a record number of Big Ten teams getting into the NCAAs," Bluder said. "There are a lot of good teams in the conference this year. This isn’t going to be easy."
Illinois and Wisconsin tip off the tournament with a 1 p.m. game today, a match-up Fighting Illini coach Nancy Fahey sees as a fresh start for her team.
"It’s an opportunity to have a clean slate," Fahey said. "We’ve been playing without a true five player all year, so it’s been a scheming year for us as we match up with opponents."