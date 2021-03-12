Defense lifts Bradley past UNI

Northern Iowa was unable to finish what it started Friday in its opener at the Missouri Valley women’s basketball tournament, allowing Bradley to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

The Braves overcame a quick start by the Panthers by ratcheting up their defensive intensity and holding on for a 62-59 victory at the TaxSlayer Center.

The win moves fifth-seeded Bradley into a 1 p.m. semifinal today against top-seeded Missouri State.

"Once we locked down on defense in the second quarter, I felt like we gave ourselves a chance," Braves coach Andrea Gorski said. "That stretch was the key."

After spotting UNI an 18-11 lead after one quarter, Bradley surrendered only seven points in the second quarter while limiting the Panthers to 2-of-16 shooting from the field.

"You’re not going to beat anybody in March shooting 2-of-16 in a quarter," UNI coach Tanya Warren said.

The Braves added to the Panthers' issues in the second half by working their way to the free throw line.

After not attempting a foul shot in the first two quarters, Bradley knocked down all 11 free throws it attempted the third quarter and connected six more times in seven tries in the fourth.