Defense lifts Bradley past UNI

Northern Iowa was unable to finish what it started Friday in its opener at the Missouri Valley women’s basketball tournament, allowing Bradley to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2009.
The Braves overcame a quick start by the Panthers by ratcheting up their defensive intensity and holding on for a 62-59 victory at the TaxSlayer Center.
The win moves fifth-seeded Bradley into a 1 p.m. semifinal today against top-seeded Missouri State.
"Once we locked down on defense in the second quarter, I felt like we gave ourselves a chance," Braves coach Andrea Gorski said. "That stretch was the key."
After spotting UNI an 18-11 lead after one quarter, Bradley surrendered only seven points in the second quarter while limiting the Panthers to 2-of-16 shooting from the field.
"You’re not going to beat anybody in March shooting 2-of-16 in a quarter," UNI coach Tanya Warren said.
The Braves added to the Panthers' issues in the second half by working their way to the free throw line.
After not attempting a foul shot in the first two quarters, Bradley knocked down all 11 free throws it attempted the third quarter and connected six more times in seven tries in the fourth.
"The complexion of the game changed at the start of the third quarter," Warren said. "When the calls do not go your way, it's tough."
The Panthers maintained a 25-24 lead at the break, extending it to 28-24 on a 3-point basket by Emerson Green during the opening minute of the third quarter.
But, UNI did not score again until Karli Rucker cut into a 33-28 deficit by hitting a jumper with 4:36 to go in the quarter.
By then, the Braves’ Gabi Haack was on her way to a 25-point performance.
The senior guard collected five of her points in a little over 40 seconds early in the fourth quarter after Rucker had scored on a drive to tie the game at 41-41.
Haack hit from behind the arc, then added a field goal that gave Bradley a 46-41 lead with 6:59 remaining.
"I thought Gabi found open spaces when there weren’t a lot of open spaces there," Gorski said.
Rucker, a senior who played at North Scott High School who led UNI with 19 points, hit a basket to give the Panthers one final lead at 49-48 with 4:35 to go, but Haack answered with a three-point play on the ensuing possession to put the Braves (15-11) ahead to stay.
"We kept battling," Haack said. "We needed to against a good UNI team."
Northern Iowa (14-12) started the game quickly, opening a 14-5 lead that Bradley was able to trim to seven points after the first quarter before tying the game at 20 on a Mahri Petree 3-point basket with 4:01 to play in the opening half.
Megan Maahs, the only one of four UNI seniors who does not plan to return next season for an additional year of competition, finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
"To have Karli (Rucker), Nicole (Krueger) and Bre (Gunnels) coming back to provide experience to go with our young kids, that’s a great situation we are looking forward to," Warren said.