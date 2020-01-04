Defensive-minded Wildcats are next Hawkeye test

Three straight games against ranked opponents may be on the horizon, but Northwestern has the full attention of the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The Wildcats handed 12th-ranked Maryland its most lopsided loss since joining the Big Ten on Tuesday, handling the Terrapins 81-58 at about the same time the Hawkeyes were finishing off a school-record 108-point performance in a rout of Illinois.

"Maryland didn’t shoot well, and Northwestern’s defense is really, really good," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes will find out just how good the Wildcats are on the defensive end of the court in today’s 1 p.m. game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Bluder said Northwestern has built its 12-1 record including a 2-0 start in league play on a foundation of rock-solid defense.

"They play a match-up zone extensively, clogging the middle and challenging the perimeter," Bluder said.

"They go 6-foot-4 and 6-2 in the paint, and their guards are 5-10 and 5-11 so they have really good size all around. They do a good job of keeping the ball out of the high post."

The results of that effort are reflected in more than the Wildcats’ record.