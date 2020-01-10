Defensive pressure lifts Wildcats past Knights

Quick hands on defense led to quick offense Friday night for the Davenport North boys basketball team.
The Wildcats created Davenport Assumption turnovers by the bunch during two key stretches of a 67-50 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Knights.
"When our defense is working the way it can, it can lead to a lot of offense in a hurry," North junior Quincy Wiseman said.
Assumption was in no position to dispute that, turning the ball over 21 times to position the Wildcats for runs of 17-2 and 16-0 that led North to its fifth straight victory.
"They played hard, and it seemed like they got to every 50-50 ball and capitalized on every mistake we made," Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "We were ready for the pressure. We knew it was coming, but there were times when we really struggled with it."
One of those times came midway through the third quarter after two of Sean Peeters’ 18 points had pulled the Knights within 38-35.
Cade Guinn scored down low on the ensuing possession for North, sparking a run of 16 unanswered points by the Wildcats.
Assumption turned the ball over seven times in the quarter, putting Wiseman in a position to bury a 3-pointer which increased the North advantage to 49-35 with just under a minute remaining in the quarter.
Jayden Houston followed with a jumper with :31 left to help the Wildcats extend lead with reached 54-35 with 6 minutes, 7 seconds remaining as Jamal Litt finished off a run of three straight points.
"We knew we were going to have to be on top of our defensive game, and for the most part, we were," North coach Marc Polite said. "We got a little sloppy down the stretch, but we played good team defense, did the things we needed to do to beat a good team like Assumption."
Polite liked the way Wiseman worked against Peeters, holding the Knights’ scoring leader five points below his average and limiting him to two shots and seven points as the Wildcats built a 34-25 halftime lead.
"We didn’t want to let him get too comfortable," said Wiseman, who led the Wildcats with 17 points. "I had to give up a few inches, but I had some good help side and we made him work for points, which is what we wanted to do."
That helped North (6-3, 4-1 MAC) forge a lead early in the second quarter that it would not relinquish.
Grayson Heiser had scored five of his 12 points in the opening quarter, allowing Assumption to build a 15-8 lead in the first six minutes of play.
A basket by Wiseman and a three-point play by Litt in an 11-second span opened a 17-2 run, a surge that included two of Jayden Houston’s 16 points to tie the game at 17-17 in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Mekhi Jacobs hit a pair of free throws with 6:36 left in the half to put North ahead to stay, and 15 seconds later Adbul Diallo followed with a steal with a lay-in that led to the first of two timeouts Assumption (7-2, 3-2) took in a 40-second span in hopes of slowing the Wildcats.
"We took the lead by playing a style of defense that allowed us to steal the momentum back, and we built our lead by continuing to execute on the defensive end of the floor," Polite said.
"That gave us a chance to continue to build as our guys find out what they are capable of. Our guys are just getting a taste of success. The hope is they continue to want more."