Defensive pressure lifts Wildcats past Knights

Jayden Houston followed with a jumper with :31 left to help the Wildcats extend lead with reached 54-35 with 6 minutes, 7 seconds remaining as Jamal Litt finished off a run of three straight points.

"We knew we were going to have to be on top of our defensive game, and for the most part, we were," North coach Marc Polite said. "We got a little sloppy down the stretch, but we played good team defense, did the things we needed to do to beat a good team like Assumption."

Polite liked the way Wiseman worked against Peeters, holding the Knights’ scoring leader five points below his average and limiting him to two shots and seven points as the Wildcats built a 34-25 halftime lead.

"We didn’t want to let him get too comfortable," said Wiseman, who led the Wildcats with 17 points. "I had to give up a few inches, but I had some good help side and we made him work for points, which is what we wanted to do."

That helped North (6-3, 4-1 MAC) forge a lead early in the second quarter that it would not relinquish.

Grayson Heiser had scored five of his 12 points in the opening quarter, allowing Assumption to build a 15-8 lead in the first six minutes of play.