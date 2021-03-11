Downsized madness returns to Moline

One day, all of the trappings which accompany the madness of March will return to Hoops in the Heartland.
The pep bands will play their version of "The Impression that I Get" or "Sweet Caroline," as cheerleaders perform stunts and mascots playfully joust at midcourt during a timeout.
Fans will again get their chance to root for their team and perhaps question a call or two.
Thursday wasn’t that day as the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament tipped off in the Quad-Cities.
But after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament just hours before the first game was scheduled to tip off, a nearly empty TaxSlayer Center was filled with sound Thursday.
A basketball making contact with the glistening hard maple floor.
The squeak of basketball shoes as players angled to defend an upcoming shot.
The shrill whistle signaling a foul.
Teammates encouraging each other after a timeout.
For players, coaches, organizers and the handful of parents spread out in the stands for each of the two games, what transpired Thursday sounded perfect.
"We’re thrilled to be here and excited to get the chance to play again," Southern Illinois coach Cindy Stein said.
The first two of the tournament’s nine games marked the first time an event with spectators has been held in the arena since Hoops in the Heartland was called off a year ago Thursday.
The bright lights came on, the doors opened to the handful of fans allowed in under current state of Illinois coronavirus guidelines and the first game between Southern Illinois and Indiana State christened the return to activity in style, an overtime game won the by Salukis, 90-89.
Missouri Valley commissioner Doug Elgin and senior associate commissioner Patty Viverito, who has overseen the tournament since it relocated to the Quad-Cities six years ago, were in attendance as the weekend’s action began.
So was Dave Herrell, the president and chief executive officer of Visit Quad Cities, which joins the TaxSlayer Center in hosting the event.
"Being here that day a year ago when everything stopped just before games were to start, it was heartbreaking," Herrell said. "Seeing the players walk off the court, some knowing their college careers had ended, it was a tough scene."
That made a return to action and the reopening of the TaxSlayer Center to Missouri Valley teams and fans that much more significant Thursday.
"We’ve worked closely with the arena staff and the conference for months," Herrell said. "With or without fans, we wanted to host this tournament this year."
Given current crowd restrictions in the state of Illinois, the notion of moving this year's tournament was considered.
Quad-Cities organizers wanted Hoops in the Heartland to stay home.
"This event is the perfect fit for the Quad-Cities and for the Missouri Valley," Herrell said. "They've enjoyed being here and we've enjoyed hosting the conference and the teams."
In the final year of a six-year contract to host the event, organizers initially hoped to welcome about 1,000 fans to games this year.
They worked to put together a plan to spread people out safely throughout the arena, a proposal that was ultimately rejected by state officials.
A more modest plan to allow 500 fans, mostly parents and extended family members of participants, was offered and also turned down.
Games will proceed this weekend with about 50 fans in attendance for each, the maximum allowed under current Illinois guidelines for indoor sporting activities regardless of the size of the venue.
So at this year's tournament, crowds will come and go after each game, with the arena seating areas, concourse and other public areas disinfected between each.
With a successful weekend and a continued reduction in the number of COVID-19 issues, larger events will follow Hoops in the Heartland in returning to the TaxSlayer.
And one day, the bands, the cheerleaders, the mascots and fans from throughout the Midwest will return as well, building on what began Thursday.
"It’s good just to hear the sounds of people in here," Herrell said. "To hear people clapping, enjoying themselves, the sounds of a game, it’s a good sign. It’s a lot better than the silence that day a year ago."