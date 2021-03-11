Downsized madness returns to Moline

The first two of the tournament’s nine games marked the first time an event with spectators has been held in the arena since Hoops in the Heartland was called off a year ago Thursday.

The bright lights came on, the doors opened to the handful of fans allowed in under current state of Illinois coronavirus guidelines and the first game between Southern Illinois and Indiana State christened the return to activity in style, an overtime game won the by Salukis, 90-89.

Missouri Valley commissioner Doug Elgin and senior associate commissioner Patty Viverito, who has overseen the tournament since it relocated to the Quad-Cities six years ago, were in attendance as the weekend’s action began.

So was Dave Herrell, the president and chief executive officer of Visit Quad Cities, which joins the TaxSlayer Center in hosting the event.

"Being here that day a year ago when everything stopped just before games were to start, it was heartbreaking," Herrell said. "Seeing the players walk off the court, some knowing their college careers had ended, it was a tough scene."

That made a return to action and the reopening of the TaxSlayer Center to Missouri Valley teams and fans that much more significant Thursday.