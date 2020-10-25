DOXSIE: Ex-Rock Randle has designed apparel with a message

“Here we are two years later and we just dropped our first collection,’’ he said.

“It’s pretty cool and I’m blessed to be able to spread awareness of the brand and the message behind the brand, and continue to create and do things outside of basketball.’’

Randle’s first apparel offerings can be viewed at volhard.co.

“Everything that’s on the website clothing-wise was designed by me,’’ he said. “I had a very large hand in the whole process. I sketched everything out and took it to a manufacturer who could actually take my idea and bring it to life …

“It’s pretty cool. Even the imagery you see, that was part of my whole process and being the creative director and thinking about how I wanted to display my clothing. I have a team that also helped in the process. It’s been fun. It’s been a whole different game than basketball but I’m enjoying it.’’

A word of warning: This stuff is pricey.

Quilted crewnecks and quilted joggers are listed at $280 apiece. Victors hoodies and Victors jeans sell for $270.

Randle admitted that even he initially had some sticker shock. He dickered with his team over whether the prices were too high.