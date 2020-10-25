DOXSIE: Ex-Rock Randle has designed apparel with a message

Chasson Randle had this idea all the way back in high school.
Before he ever led Rock Island High School to the 2011 Illinois Class 3A state basketball championship and won the state’s Mr. Basketball award, he thought about what it would be like to develop his own line of clothing.
“It’s always been something I wanted to do since I was in high school,’’ Randle said. “I would talk to my friends about starting my own t-shirt brand. I always kept the idea out there, but never put the steps in place to have the idea materialize.’’
He finally has done it. But as we’ve all come to expect from Randle, he has done this in a bigger and better way than what he originally imagined.
Recently, he unveiled Volhard, a new line of “progressive luxury streetwear.’’
This is more than just a few t-shirts. It’s apparel with a message.
Volhard is a word that means perseverance in both Dutch and Afrikaans and Randle also has developed the word into an acronym for “Victors Of Life’s Hardships And Righteous Deviants.’’
“If we aren’t inspiring and creating to inspire others, then what are we really doing?’’ he said. “I’m not in it for the money. I’m not in it for the fame or the notoriety.
“It’s more for me to be able to express myself creatively and also push a message that I think has carried me a long way throughout life. That’s persevering through your ups and downs, the challenges that life brings, the hardships that life brings, and coming out on top, not playing the victim but playing the victor … That definitely has been the message and it will continue to be the message.’’
Randle definitely has persevered. After those record-setting years at Rocky, he became the career scoring leader at Stanford University, helping the Cardinal to twice win the NIT.
In the five years since then, he has bounced between the NBA, the G League and various overseas leagues. He has played 78 games in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and most recently the Golden State Warriors.
He won’t know where he is playing next until the NBA’s free agent period begins about a month from now.
He has stayed busy during these pandemic-impacted months working on his skills in the San Francisco area, hoping to find a more permanent spot in his sport.
But for the past two years he also has been grinding away on an adopted avocation: Fashion design.
In 2018, while playing overseas, Randle had some time to talk to people in the apparel industry and develop plans for expanding on that old high school idea.
“Here we are two years later and we just dropped our first collection,’’ he said.
“It’s pretty cool and I’m blessed to be able to spread awareness of the brand and the message behind the brand, and continue to create and do things outside of basketball.’’
Randle’s first apparel offerings can be viewed at volhard.co.
“Everything that’s on the website clothing-wise was designed by me,’’ he said. “I had a very large hand in the whole process. I sketched everything out and took it to a manufacturer who could actually take my idea and bring it to life …
“It’s pretty cool. Even the imagery you see, that was part of my whole process and being the creative director and thinking about how I wanted to display my clothing. I have a team that also helped in the process. It’s been fun. It’s been a whole different game than basketball but I’m enjoying it.’’
A word of warning: This stuff is pricey.
Quilted crewnecks and quilted joggers are listed at $280 apiece. Victors hoodies and Victors jeans sell for $270.
Randle admitted that even he initially had some sticker shock. He dickered with his team over whether the prices were too high.
“At the same time, the clothes are worth it,’’ he said. “Everything is cut and sewn and you can’t just get these fabrics anywhere. You can’t just pick them up and find them in a typical fabric store. Everything is hand-picked by me and the team.’’
His fears about the prices were alleviated by the response when the collection launched on Oct. 16.
The feedback has been almost completely positive and sales are good, he said.
“That’s the cool thing about it,’’ Randle said. “You never know how it’s going to be received when you put something out there but when you see those purchases coming in, you know you did something right.’’
