Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Nebraska

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 76-70 loss to Nebraska:
--With Jordan Bohannon out for the season, we recently wrote that CJ Fredrick’s 3-point shooting skills figured to take on added importance for the Hawkeyes and that was magnified in this game. With Fredrick now sidelined indefinitely by a stress reaction in his foot, Nebraska mobbed Luka Garza inside and gave the Hawkeyes all the 3-point attempts they wanted. The Hawkeyes still have one other above-average 3-point shooter in Joe Wieskamp but when he has a sub-par night — he missed his first seven 3-point attempts Tuesday and finished 1 for 10 — it’s a big, big problem. It’s really amazing the Hawkeyes were able to stay as close as they did in a game in which they made 4 of 33 3-point tries. Get used to seeing this type of defense. Other teams are going to try the same thing after seeing how successful the Cornhuskers were.
--Ironically, Connor McCaffery actually had one of the best outside shooting games of his career, making 3 of 7 3-point tries. That’s only the second time in three years he has made more than one 3 in a game. He made two in an earlier loss to San Diego State.
--The Hawkeyes were left so wide open from 3-point range that Cordell Pemsl even launched one in the second half. That’s only the second 3-point attempt of his career. The other one came against Seton Hall in the third game of his career, in 2016. He’s now 0 for 2, by the way.
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted that Fredrick could end up being shut down for the season but he said for now the freshman is “day to day.’’ That’s a pretty optimistic view. The best-case scenario for this type of injury typically has the player out for a month, perhaps six weeks. It’s likely to be the final weeks of the regular season before Fredrick can play again, if he comes back at all this season.
--Here is something you probably never thought you would hear: A very important player for the Hawkeyes for the remainder of this season could be Austin Ash. The sophomore walk-on from Mount Vernon has played in only 12 games in his career and scored only 15 points, all in mop-up situations, but those of us who have watched the Hawkeyes on the court prior to practices have seen the kid bury 10 or 12 3-point shots in a row. Admittedly, that’s in practice and Ash could be a liability in other aspects of the game, but I’m guessing we will see him get at least spot duty in situations in which the Hawkeyes need someone who can drain a perimeter shot to help keep the defense honest.
--All the 3-point attempts Tuesday had one other residual effect. The Hawkeyes, who average more than 22 free throw attempts, did not take the ball to the hoop very much and shot only five free throws, just one in the first 37 minutes. Nebraska went 11½ minutes into the second half before committing its first foul of the half.
--Even though he was held six points under his season scoring average, it was impossible not to again be impressed by Luka Garza on Tuesday. The junior center was surrounded by three defenders almost the entire night but still managed to get 16 points and he grabbed a career-best 18 rebounds. That equals the best effort of the Fran McCaffery era, matching a game by Adam Woodbury against Wisconsin in 2016.
--You would have thought senior guard Bakari Evelyn might have been fired up for this game. After all, the graduate transfer began his college career at Nebraska before spending three years at Valparaiso and then coming to Iowa during the summer. But we saw the same bland, uninspired performance from him: 15 minutes, 0 points, 2 assists, 3 fouls. This is the eighth time in 15 games he has failed to score a single point. Other than his 15-point effort against Cincinnati, Eveyln has been a huge disappointment. With Fredrick out, the Hawkeyes really need him to do something now.
--Coach Fran McCaffery picked up his first technical foul of the season Tuesday and he didn’t waste much time getting it. It came with 17 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first half after Nebraska had jumped to an early 7-0 lead. The Hawkeyes have had two technicals previously this season, by Joe Toussaint against DePaul and by Connor McCaffery against San Diego State.