Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Nebraska

--With Jordan Bohannon out for the season, we recently wrote that CJ Fredrick’s 3-point shooting skills figured to take on added importance for the Hawkeyes and that was magnified in this game. With Fredrick now sidelined indefinitely by a stress reaction in his foot, Nebraska mobbed Luka Garza inside and gave the Hawkeyes all the 3-point attempts they wanted. The Hawkeyes still have one other above-average 3-point shooter in Joe Wieskamp but when he has a sub-par night — he missed his first seven 3-point attempts Tuesday and finished 1 for 10 — it’s a big, big problem. It’s really amazing the Hawkeyes were able to stay as close as they did in a game in which they made 4 of 33 3-point tries. Get used to seeing this type of defense. Other teams are going to try the same thing after seeing how successful the Cornhuskers were.