Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Northwestern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 75-62 victory over Northwestern:

--Iowa’s victory is only the sixth in 40 games by visiting teams in Big Ten play, but you probably need to put an asterisk next to this one. It wasn’t much of a home crowd. Northwestern’s students are on break and 15 minutes before tip-off, the arena was mostly vacant. In the few areas where there was a concentration of fans, almost all the people were wearing black and gold. The announced crowd was 6,023 but Northwestern’s claim to being “Chicago’s Big Ten team’’ is a joke. If this is any indication, Chicago doesn’t have a Big Ten team.

--CJ Fredrick returned to action much earlier than many of us expected and looked just fine. He did not seem to be affected by the stress reaction in his left foot that kept him out of action in the second half against Penn State and in last week’s games against Nebraska and Maryland. He ended up playing 30 minutes, 55 seconds, more than any Iowa player other than Joe Wieskamp, and finished with 11 points and five assists.