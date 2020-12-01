Early homecoming awaits Hawkeyes' Clark

The Hawkeyes chose to maintain those rivalries as they built a close-to-home non-conference schedule impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After opening with Northern Iowa last week, Iowa will host Iowa State next Wednesday in addition to playing at Drake.

“I don’t think these games affect recruiting as much as I once thought they did, but it is certainly for bragging rights,’’ Bluder said. “It’s certainly nice for our fans and we want to win because we want to play well.’’

Clark played well in her debut one week ago, recording eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in addition to the 27 points she collected in 26 minutes of action.

That level of success will impact how teams prepare for the 6-foot guard who prepped at West Des Moines Dowling.

“She is going to have a target on her back now,’’ Bluder said. “We know that, and it’s going to get harder for her as we move into the Big Ten as she gets identified on scouting reports. … She maybe got some good looks because (Northern Iowa) didn’t identify her enough, but we know that’s not going to happen anymore.’’

Clark is prepared for that.

“There are some things I could have done better (against UNI). I need to cut down my turnovers but for the first time, it was a decent start,’’ she said. “I just want to keep performing at a high level.’’

