Early success strengthens Valley women's programs

Missouri State, currently ranked 18th in the Associated Press poll, and Northern Iowa each defeated three power-five opponents while Drake defeated two and Illinois State earned one win against that level of competition.

"We have the potential to earn a lot of national recognition this year and earn multiple bids," Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "We’ve been able to get a couple of teams in the NCAA tournament, but we’ve missed out on some NIT bids the last couple of years that we should have had."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baranczyk sees a growing collection of deserving teams.

"The coaches and players are doing an amazing job," Baranczyk said.

It’s additional competition that Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren welcomes.

"There are no gimmies and you’d better win at home because the road wins are going to be hard to come by," Warren said. "This is how the league has to be if we want to put ourselves in a position to receive multiple bids."

Seven of the league’s 10 teams entered this weekend’s play at least four games over .500, and four were sitting at 10-4 on the season or better.

Loyola coach Kate Achter sees that as a byproduct of something that is discussed annually at MVC coaches meetings.