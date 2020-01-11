Early success strengthens Valley women's programs

When the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament tips off in the Quad-Cities two months from today, it won’t be business as usual at the TaxSlayer Center.
Traditional powers Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa are expected to be among the favorites to secure the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney field, but this year they won’t be alone.
As conference play begins, the MVC has emerged as a much stronger league from top to bottom, and coaches expect that depth to make a postseason difference.
"The Valley has always had a strong top three who have represented the conference well. Our job is to play our way into that mix, put the Valley in a position to grow its number of postseason teams," Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said.
Strong performances during the nonconference portion of the season have positioned the league to make that happen.
The conference is ranked seventh in the collective RPI, trailing only the Pac-12, Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Big East.
It’s the highest the MVC has ever been ranked among its Division I peers and it follows a record-setting performance by conference teams in November and December.
MVC teams won a record 73 nonconference games, seven more than the previous record established during the 2009-10 season, and that includes nine victories over programs from power-five conferences, also a league record.
Missouri State, currently ranked 18th in the Associated Press poll, and Northern Iowa each defeated three power-five opponents while Drake defeated two and Illinois State earned one win against that level of competition.
"We have the potential to earn a lot of national recognition this year and earn multiple bids," Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "We’ve been able to get a couple of teams in the NCAA tournament, but we’ve missed out on some NIT bids the last couple of years that we should have had."
Baranczyk sees a growing collection of deserving teams.
"The coaches and players are doing an amazing job," Baranczyk said.
It’s additional competition that Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren welcomes.
"There are no gimmies and you’d better win at home because the road wins are going to be hard to come by," Warren said. "This is how the league has to be if we want to put ourselves in a position to receive multiple bids."
Seven of the league’s 10 teams entered this weekend’s play at least four games over .500, and four were sitting at 10-4 on the season or better.
Loyola coach Kate Achter sees that as a byproduct of something that is discussed annually at MVC coaches meetings.
"We hear it every year, get better, get better, get better," said Achter, whose program has reached the 10-win plateau earlier than it ever has in its history.
"We’ve been told that improving our schedules will help everyone. Two of our three losses are to top-25 teams, so we’ve done that. All of the time and energy that people have put into it to make our programs better, it’s starting to pay off."
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie strengthened the variety of competition on the non-league schedule for her third-year program, something she believes has helped the Redbirds open the season with 10 wins in their first 13 games.
"Each game we played, there were things that we could compare to teams in the Valley," Gillespie said.
"It was something our team was ready for and it continues to help us now. If we want to become one of those top teams, we have to be prepared to play that way."