Eighth-ranked Terps torch Hawkeyes

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Iowa played with fire Tuesday and got burned.
Eighth-ranked Maryland scorched the nets at a torrid pace in the opening quarter, piling up 41 points to build a 20-point lead after 10 minutes of the Terrapins’ 111-93 Big Ten women’s basketball rout of the Hawkeyes at the Xfinity Center.
It took 11 seconds for Maryland’s Diamond Miller to provide a hint of things to come, taking a feed from Ashley Owusu and knocking down the first of the Terrapins’ 15 3-point baskets in the game.
Eight came on nine attempts from behind the arc in the opening quarter, including a 5-for-5 start from 3-point range by Katie Benzan and perfection in three attempts by Miller.
Maryland hit 15-of-22 shots in the first quarter, a 68.2-percent start that led the Terrapins to a 41-21 advantage that Iowa struggled to dent.
“We have to play better defense. There’s no excuse for that,’’ said Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who led all scorers with a 34-point game. “They have a lot of weapons, we knew that, but letting (Benzan) go 9-for-10, that’s pretty ridiculous.’’
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder simply labeled her team’s first quarter “disastrous.’’
She pointed to match-up problems the Hawkeyes had in dealing with 6-foot guard Ashley Owusu, who dished out 12 assists in addition to scoring 24 points and how Iowa “lost’’ Benzan with its zone defense.
The Terrapins’ 5-foot-6 senior finished with 29 points, hitting 9-of-10 shots from 3-point range and 10 of the 11 looks she had during the game, an effort Miller complemented with a 27-point performance.
“When a team is shooting it that well, they’re all match-up problems,’’ Bluder said.
Iowa outscored Maryland by two points over the final three quarters and did put up 93 points on the road, about the only bright spots Bluder could find in a rough midday road test for her young team.
The 111 points scored by the Terrapins were the second most allowed in a game by the Hawkeyes in the 47-year history of the program, trailing only the 112 points Iowa surrendered in a 59-point loss to Grand View on Dec. 10, 1975.
The previous top-scoring effort by an NCAA Division I program against Iowa was 105 points scored by Notre Dame during the 2018-19 season.
“We all have a lot to learn from this,’’ said Iowa center Monika Czinano, who hit all eight shots she attempted as part of a 17-point game.
With a Thursday game against 12th-ranked Michigan next up, Czinano said the Hawkeyes must move forward quickly.
“This is a stretch of opportunities for us, not a stretch of ‘oh, crap,’” Czinano said. “We’ve got to get ready to go again.’’
The Terrapins (17-2, 13-1 Big Ten) ended up shooting 61.2 percent for the game and helped themselves to a 68-51 halftime lead by turning 10 Iowa turnovers into a 16-2 edge at that point in points off of giveaways.
Iowa pulled with 96-82 on a basket by Czinano with 6:44 left in the game, but Benzan thwarted any Hawkeye comeback hopes by knocking down the last of her nine 3-point baskets on the ensuing possession.
Topping 30 points for the fifth consecutive game and the ninth time this season, Clark became Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring leader while matching Benzan’s production from 3-point range.
Clark entered the game needing 17 points to pass the 501 Jaime Printy collected as a freshman during the 2009-10 season. She accomplished that in the first half, scoring 29 points in the opening 20 minutes for Iowa (12-7, 8-7).
Her nine 3-point baskets were one shy of Iowa’s single-game record set by Melissa Dixon in a 2014 game at Drake and the most by a Hawkeye against a Big Ten opponent since Dixon hit nine against Northwestern on Jan. 29, 2015.