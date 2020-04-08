Elite post prospect picks Hawkeyes

Iowa has added one of the nation’s top post prospects to its 2021 women’s basketball recruiting class.
Ranked as the 37th-best player overall and the fourth-best post prospect in this year’s junior class by ESPN, 6-foot-3 Addison O’Grady of Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo., announced Tuesday night her intentions to join the Hawkeyes.
O’Grady averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to earn second-team all-state honors from the Colorado High School Athletic Association.
She was part of a 24-3 team which reached the Class 5A state championship game last month before the tournament was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flanked by a first-team all-state center in sophomore Lauren Betts, O’Grady was her team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder as part of a program which made its fifth straight state tournament appearance.
She is ranked by ESPN as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale.
“I’m so thankful to be in such an amazing situation with a great support system,’’ O’Grady wrote in announcing her decision on Twitter. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and trainers for helping me reach the place I am today.’’
O’Grady has been active in USA Basketball activities throughout high school, participating in the organization’s Trials in last May as well in the Nike Nationals the previous two years.
In announcing her verbal commitment to become the third member of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class, O’Grady expressed appreciation for those who helped position her for the opportunity to join a program which has reached the NCAA tourney 14 times since coach Lisa Bluder’s arrival in 2000.
“Thanks to my parents who have made so many sacrifices in order for me to pursue what I love. Thanks to all of my coaches and trainers for spending countless hours in the gym with me and helping me develop my game. And, thanks to all my family and friends for supporting me in this journey,’’ O’Grady said.
“I appreciate all of the time and energy that coaches have spent recruiting me in this process.’’
O’Grady, who will be eligible to sign a binding letter of intent in November, is the third out-of-state player to commit to Iowa in its 2021 recruiting class.
The Hawkeyes picked up previous commitments from AJ Ediger, a 6-2 forward from Hamilton, Mich., and Sydney Affolter, a 5-10 guard from Marist High School in Chicago.
