Elite post prospect picks Hawkeyes

Iowa has added one of the nation’s top post prospects to its 2021 women’s basketball recruiting class.

Ranked as the 37th-best player overall and the fourth-best post prospect in this year’s junior class by ESPN, 6-foot-3 Addison O’Grady of Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo., announced Tuesday night her intentions to join the Hawkeyes.

O’Grady averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to earn second-team all-state honors from the Colorado High School Athletic Association.

She was part of a 24-3 team which reached the Class 5A state championship game last month before the tournament was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flanked by a first-team all-state center in sophomore Lauren Betts, O’Grady was her team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder as part of a program which made its fifth straight state tournament appearance.

She is ranked by ESPN as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale.

“I’m so thankful to be in such an amazing situation with a great support system,’’ O’Grady wrote in announcing her decision on Twitter. “I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and trainers for helping me reach the place I am today.’’