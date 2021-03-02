Endowment funds Bluder's coaching position

When coach Lisa Bluder steps on the court Wednesday afternoon for the Iowa women’s basketball game at 10th-ranked Indiana, she will do so for the first time with a new title.

Bluder is now the P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, a title the 21st-year Hawkeye coach and all future head women’s basketball coaches at Iowa will carry as a result of an endowment made by former Iowa player Sue Beckwith.

Beckwith’s $7 million gift announced Tuesday endowing the position now held by Bluder is the first for a women’s basketball coach in the Big Ten and is one of the most significant contributions in the history of women’s athletics at Iowa.

A portion of the donation will also continue to grow the P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Black and Golden Opportunities Fund, which provides annual support for each of the women’s sports programs at Iowa.

Bluder first met Beckwith shortly after she was hired to lead the Hawkeye program, getting to know her as an alumnus and supporter of the Iowa program.

Over time and gaining an understanding of Beckwith’s philanthropic commitment to women’s athletics at Iowa, Bluder appreciates how she serves as an example for the young players she coaches.