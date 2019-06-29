Troy Muilenburg would love to tell you he saw this coming all those years ago.
It would be great if he could say that when he was playing basketball at the University of Northern Iowa with Nick Nurse back in the late 1980s that he knew Nurse someday would coach a team to an NBA championship.
He can’t say that. Muilenburg, a former Davenport West star who was two years behind Nurse at UNI, never had any thought that Nurse someday would pull off one of the biggest surprises in recent NBA history, guiding the Toronto Raptors to a six-game conquest of the Golden State Warriors in the league finals.
He does say that Nurse was a "coach on the floor" for the Panthers on a club loaded with young players.
"But it really wasn’t one of those things that he really had that desire at that time that he was playing that he wanted to coach," Muilenburg said.
Nurse finished his UNI career in 1989 as the starting point guard and No. 4 scorer on a team that went 19-9 in its third season under Eldon Miller. Muilenburg, who is entering his 20th year as the head coach at Ellsworth Community College, was the No. 3 scorer on that team as a sophomore.
Nurse returned to UNI as a student assistant for a Muilenburg-led UNI team that earned its first NCAA tournament berth the following year.
The two men have stayed in touch a little bit through the years as Nurse flitted from coaching in the college ranks to Europe to the NBA’s G League to the NBA itself. They exchange text messages from time to time, including one after Nurse steered the Raptors to the title on June 13.
Both were part of an era in which UNI cranked out a lot of great coaches.
Greg McDermott, who was just a year ahead of Nurse at UNI, has won 487 games in 25 years as the head coach at Wayne State, North Dakota State, UNI, Iowa State and now Creighton. Three years behind Muilenburg was Rock Island’s Brian Jones, who served as the head coach at North Dakota for 13 years and took the Fighting Hawks to their first NCAA tournament berth in 2017.
Muilenburg figures the string of coaches was attributable largely to the influence of the stoic Miller, who remains active at the age of 80 as an assistant coach under his son, Ben, at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke.
"He’s kind of one of those straight-up coaches, and I think that’s a lot of what you’ll find with Coach McDermott and Nurse and Jones," Muilenburg said. "You just kind of lay it out there, and that’s the way it is. It’s just being straight upfront with you in terms of being a player.
"Judging by what the players have had to say about Nick up at Toronto, it’s kind of that same kind of philosophy. I think he’s pretty straight up with them, and I think he gives them a lot of confidence."
***
If it seems as though the Chicago Cubs are hitting a lot of home runs this season, it’s because they are. But everyone in baseball is hitting tons of homers this season.
The Cubs had 125 homers at the halfway point of the season Thursday, putting them on pace to break the franchise record of 235, set in 2004. They clubbed only 167 last season. But their current total actually is the lowest among baseball’s six division leaders.
Five teams — the Twins, Mariners, Brewers, Dodgers and Yankees — are on pace to break the all-time record of 267 homers, set last season by the Yankees.
***
We got a chance to see North Carolina point guard Coby White play in person last season when the Tar Heels played in Columbus, Ohio, at the same NCAA regional site as Iowa.
We weren’t impressed. He was 4 for 14 from the field in a victory over a powerful Iona team. You certainly didn’t get the feeling you were watching a player worthy of being selected seventh overall — by the Chicago Bulls — in the NBA draft.
***
In case you thought former Moline High School runner Aisha Praught-Leer might be thinking of calling it a career at the age of 29, forget it.
She’s still posting very good times, and not just in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, the event in which she made the finals in the 2016 Olympics and won the gold medal for Jamaica at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Praught-Leer finished fifth in the 1,500 meters at the Music City Distance Carnival on June 1, registering a time of 4 minutes, 6.22 seconds, which meets the qualifying standard for the World Championships later this year in Doha, Qatar.
She has a good shot at representing Jamaica in the 2020 Olympics, possibly in both the 1,500 and the steeplechase. She already holds the Jamaican national record in the steeplechase, and her time in Nashville was only 3½ seconds off the best 1,500 mark ever posted by a Jamaican runner.