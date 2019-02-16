More and more these days, people are coming up with technological breakthroughs to address needs in the world of sports.
And then, of course, there is technology applied to developing things we don’t really need.
We’ll get our first look at one of those today. At about the time the NBA All-Star game is being played, Nike plans to make the Adapt BB available for purchase to the general public. It’s the world’s first self-lacing basketball shoe.
You remember the scene from “Back to the Future II’’ in which Marty McFly is transported forward to 2015 and puts on a pair of sneakers that lace themselves up at the push of a button? It took them until 2019 for life to imitate art.
Adapt BBs not only lace themselves but they can be operated from your smartphone. Since they have a small motor inside, they need to be recharged every couple of weeks, but they don’t weigh any more than regular shoes. They do cost about $350.
But man, are they cool.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook thinks so. His old high school teammate, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, is one of a handful of NBA stars already wearing these things.
"When I found out what was going on with them and then I saw the price, they both blew my mind …," admitted Cook, who has a large collection of basketball shoes. "It’s definitely something where I would wear them, but I won’t buy them. If I could get my hands on them for a discounted price, I definitely would rock those."
He has talked to Tatum about the Adapt BB and has gotten positive reviews.
"He said he likes them, he likes them a lot, and I know he wouldn’t play in a pair of shoes he didn’t feel comfortable in," Cook said. "It’s definitely something maybe one day I’ll get a chance to try them out.
"I guess I’ll just have to save up for a couple of years to get a pair of my own."
Aside from the coolness factor, it’s not really clear why anyone needs shoes that lace themselves.
And what happens if you forget to charge them? Hopefully, there is a feature that allows you to lace them up manually yourself.
Just as people did in the old days.
***
University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta was appointed to the College Football Playoff committee last week. It’s a non-paying position that will require a considerable time commitment, but it apparently does include one very big perk that a lot of us might envy.
"I now have the ability to tell my wife that I need to watch more football," Barta said. "So I have the excuse for it."
***
We didn’t get to watch any of the games during the opening weekend of the new pro football league, the Alliance of American Football, but it sounded interesting.
You have to love the fact that they’re experimenting with the rules: No kickoffs, no extra point kicks, a shorter play clock, restrictions on how many players can rush the passer and where they can rush from, etc.
Here is the best one: The AAF has a "sky judge," a ninth official who sits in the press box, scrutinizes everything that is called or not called and can overrule the judgments of the officials on the field.
The New Orleans Saints would have liked that one in the NFC championship game.
***
As major league players report for spring training this week — pitchers and catchers already are there — the Chicago Cubs have done almost nothing to upgrade their roster over last season other than to add a couple of journeyman relief pitchers and Daniel Descalso.
Despite that, many believe they still have the best roster in the National League’s Central Division. Odds released this week give the Cubs a 12 to 1 chance of winning the World Series. The Cardinals and Brewers are 14 to 1, the Reds 33 to 1 and the Pirates 66 to 1.
If the season doesn’t start well and the Cubs are wallowing in the middle of the division in May or June, look for them to make bolder, more dramatic changes to the roster.