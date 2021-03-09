Fan limits in place for Valley tourney

Basketball fans in the Quad-Cities will not get a chance to cheer on their favorite team at Hoops in the Heartland this year.

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday there will be no tickets available for the general public for its four-day, 10-team women’s basketball tournament that begins Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The only fans who will have the opportunity to gain admission to this year’s tourney will be parents and immediate family members of participants who are on pass lists provided by participating institutions.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tournament will be operated under current Restore Illinois guidelines, which limit spectators at indoor sporting events to 50 people.

In a statement, the Missouri Valley indicated based on current risk factors and data, the State of Illinois made the decision to not allow the requested 10% indoor capacity for the Hoops in the Heartland event.

"The Missouri Valley Conference, TaxSlayer Center and Visit Quad Cities have worked tirelessly and collaboratively to safely conduct the championship with the maximum number of allowable fans," the statement read.