Fan limits in place for Valley tourney

Basketball fans in the Quad-Cities will not get a chance to cheer on their favorite team at Hoops in the Heartland this year.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday there will be no tickets available for the general public for its four-day, 10-team women’s basketball tournament that begins Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
The only fans who will have the opportunity to gain admission to this year’s tourney will be parents and immediate family members of participants who are on pass lists provided by participating institutions.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tournament will be operated under current Restore Illinois guidelines, which limit spectators at indoor sporting events to 50 people.
In a statement, the Missouri Valley indicated based on current risk factors and data, the State of Illinois made the decision to not allow the requested 10% indoor capacity for the Hoops in the Heartland event.
"The Missouri Valley Conference, TaxSlayer Center and Visit Quad Cities have worked tirelessly and collaboratively to safely conduct the championship with the maximum number of allowable fans," the statement read.
Fans will only be able to attend games involving the team whose pass list they are on, with each game of the tournament being considered a single session.
Missouri State, ranked 21st in the nation in this week’s Associated Press women’s college basketball poll, is the top-seeded team and brings a 20-2 record into the tournament.
Drake, Illinois State and Northern Iowa are the other teams seeded in the top four in the tournament which determines the Missouri Valley’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA tournament field.
Fans who are admitted on the pass lists will be required to wear a mask at all times except when seated and actively eating or drinking in designated seats.
Consumption of food or beverages will not be allowed on the concourse or anywhere other than in an individual’s designated seat.
This is the sixth year the Missouri Valley Conference has held its women’s basketball tournament in the Quad-Cities.
Six of the seven largest crowds the MVC has drawn for a session since instituting a neutral-site format for its women’s basketball tournament have been recorded for games at the TaxSlayer Center.