Fighting Bees bury 19 3-pointers to rout Titans

“It became sort of contagious,’’ Williams said. “Guys were moving the ball around well and we found some open looks. Everybody was knocking down shots, inside and out.’’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The third of Williams’ five 3-pointers extended the Fighting Bees’ lead to 46-27 with 3:47 remaining in the half.

Indiana-South Bend found its own touch in the final minutes, knocking down four 3-pointers of its own after that point to pull within 14 at the break.

The Titans made a run in the second half, pulling within 73-62 before John Kerr and Ben Schols connected from 3-point range on consecutive possessions to leave St. Ambrose in control 79-62 with 5:35 left in the game.

“Teams in this conference are going to make a run at you at some point. It’s all about how your respond,’’ Kerr said. “We answered the way we needed to tonight.’’

Shovlain felt that started with the Bees’ passing, particularly on second and third passes from the inside to open shooters on the perimeter.

“The ball movement was as good as it has been,’’ Shovlain said, something reflected in the Bees’ 20 assists on 30 field goals.