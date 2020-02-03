Fighting Bees bury 19 3-pointers to rout Titans

It wasn’t by design, but a 92-75 win over Indiana-South Bend turned out to be a three-for-all for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team on Monday.
Eight Fighting Bees teamed up to knock down 19 3-point baskets, shaking the sting of a two-game Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference losing streak with 60-percent shooting in the victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
“This one feels good. It was a win we desperately needed,’’ St. Ambrose junior Michael Williams said.
Coach Ray Shovlain appreciated the way his team responded following the back-to-back conference losses.
“We challenged the guys, talked to them about how they were the ones who were going to determine how this season finishes and how we end up in the conference,’’ Shovlain said. “There is still time, but only if they want it.’’
St. Ambrose found a flow offensively early against the Titans, topping the team's previous season high for 3-pointers before taking a 55-41 lead into the locker room at halftime. Six Fighting Bees combined to hit 14 3-point baskets on 17 attempts in the first half, one more than the team had managed in any single game this season.
That scorching 82.3-percent start from behind the arc began when Williams hit the first of seven long-range baskets St. Ambrose buried in the first seven minutes to build a 23-10 lead.
“It became sort of contagious,’’ Williams said. “Guys were moving the ball around well and we found some open looks. Everybody was knocking down shots, inside and out.’’
The third of Williams’ five 3-pointers extended the Fighting Bees’ lead to 46-27 with 3:47 remaining in the half.
Indiana-South Bend found its own touch in the final minutes, knocking down four 3-pointers of its own after that point to pull within 14 at the break.
The Titans made a run in the second half, pulling within 73-62 before John Kerr and Ben Schols connected from 3-point range on consecutive possessions to leave St. Ambrose in control 79-62 with 5:35 left in the game.
“Teams in this conference are going to make a run at you at some point. It’s all about how your respond,’’ Kerr said. “We answered the way we needed to tonight.’’
Shovlain felt that started with the Bees’ passing, particularly on second and third passes from the inside to open shooters on the perimeter.
“The ball movement was as good as it has been,’’ Shovlain said, something reflected in the Bees’ 20 assists on 30 field goals.
Kerr and Williams led St. Ambrose (15-10, 11-6 CCAC) with 24 and 19 points, respectively, while combining to hit nine of the 10 3-point shots they attempted as part of the Bees' biggest night from 3-point range since at least the 2003-04 season, as far back as St. Ambrose single-game records go.
Their effort was complemented by 15 points off the bench from Schols and an 11-point effort from Jake Meeske which went along with eight assists for the lone senior in the Bees’ lineup.
“We brought a lot of energy to the court and it showed with the way we played as a team,’’ Kerr said. “We had a couple of tough losses last week and it was time to turn things around the right way.’’
Kourtlandt Martin led the Titans (17-8, 11-6) with 15 points.