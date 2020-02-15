Fighting Bees endure another frustrating finish

The six on consecutive 3-pointers sparked a 14-2 run that left St. Ambrose in a 61-58 hole when Richardson knocked down a jumper with 11:51 remaining in the game.

“Up nine to down three, just like that, the lead was gone,’’ Shovlain said.

The Fighting Bees did tie the game on two later occasions, the first at 61-61 on three of Michael Williams’ team-leading 26 point effort and later at 69-69 on a 3-pointer by Meeske with 7:52 remaining.

Richardson answered both scores, hitting a jumper following Williams’ basket and burying the fourth of his five 3-point baskets to put the RedHawks ahead to stay at 72-69 with 7:31 left in the game.

Indiana Northwest ran off eight unanswered points and maintained a lead the rest of the way.

St. Ambrose managed to pull within 93-90 when Ben Schols took a feed from Meeske and knocked down a 3-point shot with 34 seconds left, but the Fighting Bees came no closer.

“It seemed like in the second half they got to every 50-50 ball, found a way to come up with the ball when they needed it and we didn’t. When you’re trying to get back in it, you’ve got to get to get it done,’’ Shovlain said.