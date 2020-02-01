Fighting Bees rally late, win fourth straight

Early in the fourth quarter Saturday, defense and determination were about the only thing the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team had going for it.
That eventually proved to be where everything started as the Fighting Bees rallied for a 69-65 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Robert Morris (Ill.) at Lee Lohman Arena.
“When we faced some adversity, we stayed strong and kept fighting. That gave us a chance,’’ freshman Jaynee Prestegaard said after St. Ambrose finished off its fourth straight win.
At a point early in the fourth quarter when both teams were barely shooting 30 percent from the field, St. Ambrose was in the midst of a stretch of 6 minutes, 49 seconds without a field goal but still found itself within a 54-50 score.
Kylie Wroblewski ended that drought with 5:50 remaining, the start of a string of seven straight points for the freshman from Bettendorf.
She was fouled as she tied the game at 56-56 on a basket with 3:25 to play, then hit the free throw to complete the three-point play and put the Fighting Bees ahead to stay.
“Mental toughness is something we talk about all the time and it was a huge thing for us in this game,’’ said Wroblewski, who led St. Ambrose with 17 points. “We feel like if we play our game, we can play with anybody and even when the shots weren’t falling, we kept doing what we do.’’
It was a collaborative effort.
You have free articles remaining.
Prestegaard, who finished with 12 rebounds and had two key blocks in the final minutes, extended the Fighting Bees’ lead with a pair of free throws with 2:18 to go.
She then kept St. Ambrose in front 62-58 when she hit a turnaround jumper with 57 seconds remaining but Robert Morris, looking to extend its own four-game win streak, didn’t go quietly.
Ganette Chism hit her fifth 3-point basket of the game on the ensuing possession, pulling the Eagles within 62-61 but Charlotte Flynn answered with 36 seconds left to keep St. Ambrose in front, 65-61.
Flynn and Maddy Cash each hit two free throws in the final seconds as the Fighting Bees (12-11, 10-6 CCAC) held onto a two-possession edge.
“Everybody stepped up and contributed when we needed it,’’ Wroblewski said. “That’s what it takes.’’
And that is what pleased coach Krista Van Hauen about the way her team fought off Robert Morris (14-10, 10-7) in a back-and-forth game St. Ambrose led 36-34 at the half.
“We had a lot of players do good things for us at critical times, stay involved and embrace the moment when it was there,’’ Van Hauen said.
“Charlotte Flynn didn’t play a lot of minutes in the second half, but she hits a huge three, Jaynee Prestegaard altered shots, Madeline Prestegaard helped us early and (Wroblewski), she had a silent 17 but she was there when we needed her. It’s February now and every win, they matter if we want to climb in the standings.’’
Saturday’s game was the first of three straight at home for St. Ambrose, which hosts 20th-ranked Indiana-South Bend at 6 p.m. on Monday.