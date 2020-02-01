Fighting Bees rally late, win fourth straight

Early in the fourth quarter Saturday, defense and determination were about the only thing the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team had going for it.

That eventually proved to be where everything started as the Fighting Bees rallied for a 69-65 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Robert Morris (Ill.) at Lee Lohman Arena.

“When we faced some adversity, we stayed strong and kept fighting. That gave us a chance,’’ freshman Jaynee Prestegaard said after St. Ambrose finished off its fourth straight win.

At a point early in the fourth quarter when both teams were barely shooting 30 percent from the field, St. Ambrose was in the midst of a stretch of 6 minutes, 49 seconds without a field goal but still found itself within a 54-50 score.

Kylie Wroblewski ended that drought with 5:50 remaining, the start of a string of seven straight points for the freshman from Bettendorf.

She was fouled as she tied the game at 56-56 on a basket with 3:25 to play, then hit the free throw to complete the three-point play and put the Fighting Bees ahead to stay.