Fighting Bees' slump continues in CCAC finale

A regular season that started with plenty of promise ended with a thud Saturday night for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.

Once 10-2, the Fighting Bees will take the court Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament with losses in six of their last eight games and a 16-14 record after dropping an 86-75 decision to Governors State at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Jaguars used the win to earn a share of seventh place in the CCAC, matching a 12-10 conference finish with St. Ambrose.

In a game that was a struggle from the start for the Fighting Bees, Governors State used a 16-2 run in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from a 35-34 lead after St. Ambrose had scored the first four points of the second half.

The Jaguars maintained a lead of seven-to-nine points throughout much of the final half before eventually building a double-digit lead following 3-pointers by Justin Siorek, Theo Owens and Chris Pride during a three-minute stretch.

The last, by Pride, allowed Governors State to open an 84-67 lead with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

The Bees shot 57.6% in the second half but were unable to counter 21 turnovers that led to 24 points for the Jaguars.