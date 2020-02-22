Fighting Bees' slump continues in CCAC finale

A regular season that started with plenty of promise ended with a thud Saturday night for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.
Once 10-2, the Fighting Bees will take the court Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament with losses in six of their last eight games and a 16-14 record after dropping an 86-75 decision to Governors State at Lee Lohman Arena.
The Jaguars used the win to earn a share of seventh place in the CCAC, matching a 12-10 conference finish with St. Ambrose.
In a game that was a struggle from the start for the Fighting Bees, Governors State used a 16-2 run in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from a 35-34 lead after St. Ambrose had scored the first four points of the second half.
The Jaguars maintained a lead of seven-to-nine points throughout much of the final half before eventually building a double-digit lead following 3-pointers by Justin Siorek, Theo Owens and Chris Pride during a three-minute stretch.
The last, by Pride, allowed Governors State to open an 84-67 lead with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.
The Bees shot 57.6% in the second half but were unable to counter 21 turnovers that led to 24 points for the Jaguars.
That was familiar territory for St. Ambrose, which trimmed a nine-point deficit late in the opening half to 35-30 at the halftime break.
You have free articles remaining.
Coming off the bench to score a dozen first-half points, Tom Kazanecki’s 5-of-6 start from the field kept the Fighting Bees in a game in which none of St. Ambrose’s starting five collected more than one field goal in the opening 20 minutes.
The Fighting Bees weathered a slow start, mustering only a pair of baskets by Kazanecki as the Jaguars opened a 14-4 lead seven-and-a-half minutes into the game.
The junior finished with a team-leading 19 points, knocking down 8-of-13 shots including seven of his first eight.
He connected on three shots he took from 3-point range, helping St. Ambrose play its way back into the game from the perimeter.
Kazanecki began a string of six field goals from 3-point range for the Fighting Bees, who eventually tied the game at 19-19 on a Kazanecki 3 with 8 minutes left in the half.
St. Ambrose took its only lead of the game on Trey Affolter’s second 3-pointer of the game with a 4:59 remaining in the second, but the 23-22 advantage lasted only 10 seconds.
The Jaguars’ Justin Siorek answered with a jumper from the left baseline and was fouled on the play, hitting the free throw to put Governors State back on top and fuel a run which eventually had the Bees down 34-25 following a Johnathan Boatright basket with 2:35 remaining in the half.
John Kerr and Michael Williams joined Kazanecki in double figures for the Bees, finishing with 12 and 11 points respectively, while Boatright led four Jaguars in double figures with a 19-point effort.
St. Ambrose started the two seniors on its roster, Jake Meeske and Hunter Fettkether, in their final collegiate regular-season home game.